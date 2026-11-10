Police in Fargo, North Dakota arrested Arturo Calzada Becerril for holding his ex-wife captive for 2 years in a chained apartment bedroom. The victim was rescued after a worker heard cries, reportedly.

In Fargo, North Dakota, police arrested a US man, 40-year-old Arturo Calzada Becerril, after authorities discovered he allegedly held his ex-wife captive inside an apartment for nearly two years while subjecting her to repeated sexual assault and severe physical abuse.

The victim, a 41-year-old woman brought to the United States from Mexico in 2024, was confined without permission to leave the residence, according to legal filings following her emergency release.

How the Rescue Unfolded in Fargo

A maintenance worker heard muffled cries for help coming from inside the apartment complex. Sensing immediate danger, building management contacted emergency dispatch services. Officers responded to the scene shortly after receiving the 911 call.

Rescue came from noise. When law enforcement officers entered the premises, they located the victim inside a locked bedroom. Emergency responders immediately arranged for her transport to a local medical facility for critical evaluation and treatment.

Chained, Monitored, and Deprived

Inside the bedroom, officers found the victim restrained by a heavy chain locked around her ankle with a padlock. The other end of the chain was bolted directly into the wooden bed frame. Foam pool noodles were wrapped around the metal links to deaden sound and reduce friction marks.

Two years in darkness. The bedroom windows were completely covered in thick aluminum foil to block outside light and prevent any view from the exterior. A security camera was mounted on the wall, pointing directly at the bed to monitor her movements around the clock.

Living conditions were brutal. Investigators reported the victim was fed only twice a day and forced to use a plastic bucket as a toilet. Court documents noted visible bruising across her body and prominent facial scarring resulting from long-term physical abuse and repeated sexual assault.

Allegations of Captivity and Sexual Assault

The US man is accused of holding his ex-wife captive for 2 years inside the Fargo residence, restricting her movements and isolating her completely from outside contact. Legal filings describe a long period of forced confinement where the victim was unable to leave the locked room or seek outside help.

In addition to physical restraint, the man is accused of sexually assaulting his ex-wife on a continuous basis throughout her captivity. Authorities documented ongoing abuse that left the victim with extensive physical trauma, including visible scarring and widespread injuries detailed in the formal charges.

Immigration Motive and Criminal Charges

Prosecutors revealed that Calzada Becerril allegedly held his ex-wife in captivity to exploit her personal status for immigration benefits. Police also arrested his 41-year-old girlfriend, Erendira Amoles, who lived at the property.

Both Calzada Becerril and Amoles face felony kidnapping and aggravated assault charges in Cass County District Court. Formal court appearances and bail hearings are scheduled in North Dakota as the criminal prosecution proceeds.

(with inputs from Valley News Live report)