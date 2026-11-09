In that conversation with CBS News, the interviewer also asked Trump if he could forgive political opponents like former FBI Director James Comey and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, if forgiving them was the condition for going to heaven.

Trump replied, "Then that wouldn't be the real me, right?" He described them as "very dishonest people, very bad people, and bad for the country."

When asked directly if he would refuse to forgive them, Trump said, "The answer is no. I want to be honest, so the answer is no."