US President Donald Trump has publicly supported Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang following allegations of an extramarital affair with an alleged Chinese intelligence asset. This stance has sparked significant online backlash and concerns regarding national security and Nvidia's security protocols.

The US President, Donald Trump, has come out in support of tech billionaire and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang following allegations of an extramarital affair with an alleged Chinese intelligence asset, identified as Alice Huang (also known as Huang Le).

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has been in the news after admitting to being unfaithful to his wife of 40 years, Lori Huang, in an email to the employees of the company. The email was sent after reports of his extramarital affair with an alleged Chinese spy, Alice Huang, who is accused of gathering intelligence for Beijing and attempting to target sensitive US artificial intelligence technology.

According to reports, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has stepped in to investigate the full scope of the relationship and determine whether foreign intelligence efforts targeted the tech giant.

Also Read: Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Faces Scrutiny Over China Ties and Allegations

Trump on Nvidia CEO’s Alleged Spy Affair

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang reportedly has a close relationship with US President Donald Trump, given that Huang has emerged as one of Trump's closest allies in Silicon Valley and has made frequent visits to Washington as Nvidia pursued opportunities to sell its advanced AI chips to China.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Trump was asked about the allegations during a White House press briefing. In response, the Republican Party leader stated that he had personal interaction with Jensen Huang, who told him directly that he was completely unaware of Alice Huang's alleged intelligence connections.

“I asked him that question, 'Did you have any idea that she was a spy?' He said, 'I had no idea that she was a spy,' and I really believe him," the US President said.

"I hope there is no problem. I believe he is suffering greatly, more so because of his family, his wife, whom he loves, and his family. But he's definitely suffering," he added.

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Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang was spotted with Alica Huang during prominent technology events and industry gatherings in Taipei, including the Computex technology exhibition.

Huang’s extramarital affair with an alleged Chinese spy came to light after the pair were spotted sitting together at a local bar in June 2024 alongside tech executives, as well as attending a dinner at a Taipei restaurant in May 2025.

Trump's Support for Nvidia CEO Sparks Online Backlash

The US President Donald Trump’s support for Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has sparked backlash on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with users questioning the tech billionaire's security arrangements, raising concerns over potential national security risks and criticising Trump's sympathetic response to the allegations.

Taking to their X handles, many questioned how the CEO of a major technology company could allegedly have been unaware of the woman's connections, while others argued that the controversy raised wider concerns about Nvidia's security protocols and the protection of sensitive AI technology.

Another section of users expressed sympathy for Huang's wife, Lori, questioning why Trump focused on the Nvidia CEO's personal suffering rather than the impact of his alleged infidelity on his family. Some also questioned whether Jensen Huang could have been targeted as part of a wider foreign intelligence operation.

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Meanwhile, following Huang’s email to his employees and the allegations of his relationship with a Chinese spy, Nvidia’s shares dropped sharply on the stock market, plunging over 8% in pre-market trading before settling down around 5.5% on Wall Street.

Also Read: Jensen Huang's Wife Could Get $80 Billion in Divorce Settlement After NVIDIA CEO's Affair Admission