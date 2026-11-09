When they stopped their boat and checked, they saw a man struggling, unable to even swim. They immediately grabbed both his hands and pulled him up into the boat.

In an amazing rescue, fishermen saved a cruise ship pianist who was stuck for about nine hours in the Pacific Ocean, nearly 20 miles off the California coast in America. Two people returning after fishing found the man in the sea.

The incident happened on November 6. Sean Norton and Grant Garrett were returning after catching marlin fish near Catalina Island in Los Angeles County. That's when the boat captain noticed a person lying in the sea. They stopped the boat and checked. They saw a man struggling, unable to even swim. They immediately grabbed both his hands and pulled him up into the boat.

Soon after, they sent an emergency message. Newport Beach lifeguards reached the spot and provided further help. The US Coast Guard informed that the man was taken to the hospital immediately and is out of danger. The rescued person is a pianist on the 'Ovation of the Seas' cruise ship of the Miami-based Royal Caribbean company.

Related Articles 24 Indian Fishermen Released from Maldives Custody Return to Tamil Nadu

The rescuers said the man was in deep shock when they saved him. He thanked them as they pulled him up by his hands, and said he thought he was going to die. Newport Beach Lifeguard Battalion Chief Adam Yasenda clarified that the man was far from the shore, right in the middle of the ocean.

Royal Caribbean Group confirmed the incident. They announced they are providing all necessary help to their employee. Respecting his privacy, they haven't released more details. The US Coast Guard is investigating how the pianist fell from the ship into the sea.