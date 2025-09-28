The family of Zubeen Garg on Sunday filed a complaint with the Assam CID, demanding a thorough investigation into the singer’s death by drowning in Singapore on September 19.

Garg’s uncle Manoj Kumar Borthakur, along with his wife Garima and sister Palme Borthakur, signed the complaint and sent it by email on Saturday. “We want a thorough probe into the circumstances of his death,” Borthakur was quoted as saying to news agency PTI.

A senior police officer said it will be taken up with the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of CID, already looking into the incidents surrounding Garg’s death. On Sunday, the SIT visited Garg’s residence in Guwahati’s Kahilipara area to record family statements. “We needed to ask certain things, and our officers met the family. Their statements are being recorded,” the officer added.

Meanwhile, Assamese actress Nishita Goswami and Zubeen Garg's co-musician Shekhar Jyoti Goswami also appeared before the Assam CID on Saturday. On Friday, SIT and CID conducted a raid at the residence of Shyamkanu Mahanta in Guwahati in connection with the singer's death case. Shyamkanu Mahanta was the main organiser of the North East India Festival, responsible for the participation of singer Zubeen Garg in the festival.

A team of SIT and CID led by Rosie Kalita, Chief Investigation Officer of SIT, conducted a search operation at the house of Shyamkanu Mahanta in Guwahati.

On September 25, the SIT and CID teams conducted raids at the houses of Zubeen Garg's Manager, Siddharth Sharma, Zubeen Garg's colleague, musician Sekhar Jyoti Goswami, and Shyamkanu Mahanta, and seized several items, including a pendrive, a hard disk, a computer CPU, documents, and other items.

Zubeen Garg's death

Zubeen Garg died in Singapore on September 19 after an alleged drowning incident. His body was flown to the national capital, Delhi, and later transported to Assam on a commercial flight that landed in Guwahati.

Garg was in Singapore for the Northeast India Festival.

His final rites were carried out in the Kamarkuchi village of Assam on September 23, in the presence of hundreds of fans, his family members, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju and other political leaders.

A gun salute was given to Zubeen at the crematorium.

(With inputs from agencies)