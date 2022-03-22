Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Zomato's 10-minute food delivery promise triggers meme fest

    Despite Zomato's claim, the 10-minute rapid delivery move was severely criticised on social media. Many users used memes to criticise the Zomato Instant meal delivery service on Twitter, where #Zomato has been trending since the launch Friday evening.

    Zomato s 10 minute food delivery promise triggers meme fest
    New Delhi, First Published Mar 22, 2022, 11:33 AM IST

    Zomato has announced that it would launch a 10-minute meal delivery service that will launch in Gurgaon in April. Deepinder Goyal, the company's founder, confirmed the news on Twitter, writing, "Announcement: 10 minute meal delivery is coming soon on Zomato." 10/10 for food quality. Safety of delivery partners – 10/10. Time to delivery - 10 minutes." He also published a paper outlining how "Zomato Instant would do the impossible while safeguarding the safety of delivery partners." It emphasises straight away that no pressure would be placed on delivery partners to deliver the meal faster in order for Zomato Instant to succeed.

    Last Updated Mar 22, 2022, 11:33 AM IST
