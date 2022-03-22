Zomato to soon begin with 10-minute food delivery

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Deepinder Goyal clarified that Zomato does not exert pressure on delivery partners to deliver food faster in order to meet our speedy delivery claim, and that "we do not penalise delivery partners for late deliveries."

    New Delhi, First Published Mar 22, 2022, 8:57 AM IST

    Zomato, an online meal delivery platform, will soon begin fast 10-minute food delivery, according to the company's founder, Deepinder Goyal, on Monday. However, he stated in a blog post that the firm is not exerting any pressure on its delivery partners to bring meals faster, but will achieve the goal by relying on a dense finishing station network that is placed adjacent to high-demand client neighbourhoods.

    Goyal explained why the firm is branching out into rapid delivery, saying, "Customers are increasingly expecting faster responses to their demands. They don't want to plan, and they certainly don't want to wait. In fact, one of the most popular features on the Zomato app is categorising restaurants by shortest delivery time."

    Goyal stated that after becoming a frequent client of Blinkit, one of Zomato's investments in the rapid commerce market, he began to believe that Zomato's 30-minute average delivery time is too sluggish and will soon become outdated. "If we don't make it obsolete, someone else will," he claimed.

    He explained how the 10-minute delivery will be accomplished. He wrote: "Based on demand prediction and hyperlocal tastes, each of our finishing stations will hold bestselling products (20-30 meals) from various restaurants. Fortunately, our expertise in delivering 1.35 billion orders across India over the years has made our work a bit simpler."

    He clarified that Zomato does not exert pressure on delivery partners to deliver food faster in order to meet our speedy delivery claim, and that "we do not penalise delivery partners for late deliveries."

    "The delivery partners have not been informed of the specified delivery time. Time optimization does not occur on the road and does not endanger anyone's life."

    He stated that sophisticated dish-level demand forecast algorithms and future-ready in-station robots are used to ensure that food remains sanitary, fresh, and hot when picked up by the delivery partner. Goyal went on to say, "We are planning to launch Zomato Instant with four locations in Gurugram starting next month."

