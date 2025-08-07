Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal has called for India to become a global superpower after Trump imposed an additional 25% tariff on Indian imports. The move sparked economic warnings, export concerns, and calls for diplomatic resolution.

Zomato founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal has spoken out strongly after US President Donald Trump signed an executive order imposing an additional 25% tariff on Indian imports. In a LinkedIn post that struck a patriotic and urgent tone, Goyal said global powers will continue to 'bully' India unless the country takes charge of its destiny. He urged India to strive unapologetically toward becoming the world's top power in economy, technology, defense and ambition. His comments come amid rising trade tensions between India and the US over continued Russian oil imports, with experts warning of GDP and export hits.

Goyal's Call for National Ambition

In his LinkedIn post, Deepinder Goyal emphasized that India must become an 'unapologetic superpower'. He warned that unless India builds strength across sectors, it will continue to be pushed around by global powers. "Every few years, the world reminds us of our place... the message is the same: stay in your lane, India," Goyal wrote. His appeal urges Indian citizens, businesses and policymakers to unite in transforming India's global standing.

The Trump Tariff and Its Immediate Impact

Trump's latest executive order has added a 25% tariff on Indian imports, bringing the total to 50%. The move is in response to India continuing to import Russian oil, despite US pressure. According to the order, goods from India are now subject to this duty as a penalty. Trade experts say this will make Indian products costlier in the US and reduce their competitiveness, directly affecting exports and jobs.

Economic Fallout and Sectoral Concerns

Bank of Baroda economist Sonal Badhan estimated a 0.2-0.4% hit to India's GDP growth due to the tariffs. Sectors like textiles, electronics, pharma and MSMEs are expected to suffer the most. FIEO President S.C. Ralhan said around 55% of Indian exports to the US would be affected, placing exporters at a 30-35% cost disadvantage. Many buyers are already pausing orders, creating uncertainty for businesses.

MSMEs and Workers in the Firing Line

Ajay Bagga, a banking expert, warned that small and medium exporters may not survive the cost burden. He noted that halting $1 billion in textile exports could cost over 1,00,000 jobs. The situation is especially harsh for MSMEs that depend heavily on US markets and have little pricing flexibility. Without immediate trade relief, they may lose long-standing clients and market share.

The Road Ahead: Dialogue or Divide?

While some essential imports were excluded from the tariff, including minerals and pharmaceutical inputs, the broader trade relationship is strained. Trade policy expert Agneshwar Sen said political differences should be resolved through dialogue, not duties. With India reaffirming its right to buy oil based on its own interests, both nations now face a crucial negotiation window. The outcome will determine if relations improve or worsen in the coming weeks.

Deepinder Goyal's LinkedIn post resonates with many

Deepinder Goyal's powerful post urging India to become an 'unapologetic superpower' struck a strong chord on LinkedIn. Industry professionals echoed his sentiments, praising the call for ambition, innovation, and internal strength. Comments emphasized the need to stop seeking Western validation and instead set global benchmarks. Users from tech, finance, and trade agreed that India must invest in self-reliance, elevate its global vision, and pursue excellence across sectors. Many appreciated the bold tone and rallied around the idea of redefining India's global standing through ambition, unity, and strategic growth. The message clearly ignited a patriotic and forward-looking response. Here are some of the reactions:

(With ANI inputs)