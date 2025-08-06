US President Donald Trump has imposed an extra 25% tariff on Indian goods, blaming India for buying Russian oil and reselling it. The move takes the total tariff to 50%. India has called it unfair.

US President Donald Trump has imposed an additional 25% tariff on goods imported from India, saying the country continues to buy oil from Russia and make profits by reselling it. This takes the total tariff to 50%. On Wednesday, the US President signed an Executive Order imposed the extra 25% tariff on India.

Earlier, in a Truth Social post, Trump accused India of supporting Russia's war effort by buying large volumes of Russian oil and then selling it on the open market for profits. “They don’t care how many people in Ukraine are being killed by the Russian war machine,” Trump wrote, adding that he was "substantially raising" the tariff as a result.

Trump's Executive Order

In the new Executive Order signed on July 30, Trump confirmed that India is 'directly or indirectly' importing oil from Russia. The order applies a new ad valorem duty of 25% on Indian goods. This extra tariff will be effective 21 days after the date of the order, which is September 17, 2025, except for goods already in transit or warehoused before the deadline.

The new duty will apply in addition to any existing tariffs, taxes, or fees, unless specific exemptions under the Trade Expansion Act of 1962 are applicable.

