Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Friday said that many people in the state still have a communist mentality and that acts of violence, including arson and terrorism, have been imported from the CPI(M), as per an official release.

According to the Tripura Chief Minister's Office (CMO), CM Saha said that the Bharatiya Janata Party never accepts politics based on terrorism. On Friday, the Chief Minister said this while visiting the houses of BJP workers affected by violence yesterday by Tipra Motha Party workers at the TTAADC headquarters, Khumulwng.

CPI(M)'s Legacy of Violence

After inspecting the violence-affected houses and workers, CM Saha said that wherever the communists ruled, be it Tripura, West Bengal, or Kerala, people have seen the traces of the way they ruled during that time. "Today, except for Kerala, they are not in power in two states. But their culture still remains in many parties. And our Bharatiya Janata Party and our government always believe in working for the people. The kind of violence they do, such as arson and terrorism, they have all acquired from the CPI(M). We do not accept this kind of politics under any circumstances. In this case, the police will do the work of the police. The law will do the work of the law. I will still say that there is time we have to come out of this. The same situation has been witnessed in West Bengal," he said.

Call to Shed 'Communist Mentality'

CM Saha said that there is no point in talking about Kerala. "Many of our parties, many places, and many individuals still have the mentality of communists. I am calling for people to come out of this mentality. Nothing can be forced or established. People will not accept it under any circumstances. We are seeing all this," he said.

CM Assesses Damage, Vows Action

CM Saha said, "Today I came to Khumulwng and went to the house of the affected family. The woman of the house was brutally tortured. Their household belongings were looted. Jewellery and money were snatched. Everything, including the refrigerator, was destroyed."

The Chief Minister also said that the party office had been destroyed. "Even before this, the party office was demolished and set on fire. This cannot be accepted under any circumstances. Therefore, whatever action needs to be taken in the coming days will be taken," he added.

During the visit, the Chief Minister was accompanied by the Bharatiya Janata Party's general secretary Bipin Debbarma, local mandal presidents, and other leaders. (ANI)