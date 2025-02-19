Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal launches company's first AI platform 'Nugget'

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal launched Nugget, an AI-powered customer support platform. This no-code platform handles up to 80% of customer queries and integrates with existing systems like Freshdesk and Zoho.

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal has expanded the company's offerings into business-to-business software services with the launch of Nugget, an AI-powered customer assistance platform. Businesses all across the world may now use the no-code platform, which can handle up to 80% of client inquiries on its own.

Currently processing over 15 million monthly support interactions across Zomato's portfolio companies, including grocery delivery service Blinkit and B2B food supplier Hyperpure, Nugget was developed internally over a three-year period. Zomato Labs, the company's internal innovation incubator, is launching its first product on the platform.

"Nugget helps businesses scale support effortlessly – highly customizable, low-cost, no developer team needed. No rigid workflows, just seamless automation," said Goyal in a post on X (previously Twitter).

Image categorization, automatic quality audits, real-time learning and adaptation, and speech AI bots that can have human-like conversations are all aspects of Nugget. Freshdesk and Zoho, two popular customer support systems, may be integrated with the platform.

Zomato is offering Nugget for free to companies who are currently bound by contracts with other customer service providers until those contracts expire in order to promote adoption. Ninety percent of companies who have tried the platform have already registered, according to the startup.

What are the key capabilities of Nugget?

Intelligent conversations for seamless customer interactions.

AI-powered image classification to enhance issue resolution speed.

Automated quality audits for improved efficiency.

Voice AI agents and agent co-pilot features to assist human agents.

Fluid integrations with existing support systems.

Nugget is being positioned by Zomato as an affordable substitute for traditional customer service companies. Zomato is giving founders who are bound by contracts with legacy suppliers unfettered access to the platform in an attempt to draw in businesses.

