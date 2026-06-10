The 13-km Zojila Tunnel project has achieved a major breakthrough, connecting both ends. It will provide all-weather connectivity between Kashmir and Ladakh, reducing travel time from 90 to 15 minutes and boosting military logistics and tourism.

The Zojila Tunnel project has achieved a major breakthrough, with both ends of the tunnel now successfully connected. The 13-kilometre-long tunnel is being built under the Zojila Pass by NHIDCL at a cost of about Rs 6,500 crore. Once completed, it will provide year-round road connectivity between Kashmir and Ladakh, even during the harsh winter months.

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All-Weather Connectivity

Every year, heavy snowfall forces the closure of the Zojila Pass, making travel between Kashmir and Ladakh difficult. Although road maintenance and snow-clearing efforts have improved in recent years, the route still depends on weather conditions. The tunnel will ensure uninterrupted travel and transport throughout the year.

Strategic Importance

The Srinagar-Leh Highway is an important route for the Indian Army, as it is used to carry supplies, equipment and essential goods to troops deployed in Ladakh, including the Siachen region and areas near the border with China. The highway also played a crucial role during the Kargil War in 1999.

Reduced Travel Time and Enhanced Safety

Expected to be completed by 2028, the tunnel will greatly reduce travel time across the Zojila stretch. What currently takes around 90 minutes will take only about 15 minutes after the tunnel becomes operational, making the journey quicker, safer and more convenient.

Boost to Regional Development

Together with the recently inaugurated Z-Morh Tunnel, the project will provide seamless all-weather connectivity on the Srinagar-Leh Highway. It will also improve access to Baltal, the starting point for the annual Amarnath Yatra. In addition, the tunnel is expected to support tourism, trade, healthcare, education and overall development in the remote regions of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Breakthrough Ceremony

Earlier on Tuesday, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari attended the symbolic excavation of the final wall of rock at the tunnel under the breakthrough ceremony of the world's longest bi-directional Zojila Tunnel. The Union Minister was accompanied by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and CM Omar Abdullah.

During his visit, Nitin Gadkari received a technical briefing on the Zojila Tunnel, a strategic infrastructure project designed to provide all-weather connectivity between Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. (ANI)