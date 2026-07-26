Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu has called for a social media ban for young children in India, pointing to a similar law in France. He believes kids should read books and play outdoors, a view that has sparked a mix of support and questions online.

Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu has kicked off a fresh debate about children's social media use. He believes India should also think about banning social media platforms for young kids. Vembu made his stand clear on X (formerly Twitter) after sharing a news report about France passing a law to restrict social media for children under 15.

Restrictions on kids' social media use

“India must ban social media for young children too. My belief is that young children should read physical books, play in the soil under the sun and get away from social media,” Vembu wrote.

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He was responding to a post that highlighted how several countries, including France, are taking steps to regulate social media for children. The French law will come into effect from 2027. According to this law, age verification will be mandatory for children under 15 to use social media.

Australia was actually the first country to bring in a social media ban for children under 16. However, there are ongoing discussions about whether this can be implemented effectively. Reports suggest that many teenagers are still finding ways to use social media.

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Governments are taking these steps because of growing concerns about too much screen time, addictive algorithms, online safety, and the impact on children's mental health.

Meanwhile, Sridhar Vembu's opinion has received mixed reactions on social media. Some people agreed, saying it's important to protect children from harmful online content. But others questioned if a complete ban is the right solution. They suggested that digital literacy and stricter rules for the platforms themselves might be more practical.

On the other hand, those who support Vembu's stand pointed out that excessive social media use can lead to addiction and mental health problems in children. They feel it's necessary to bring kids back to real-life experiences and learning.