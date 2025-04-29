Gujarat tourist Rishi Bhatt alleged that a zipline operator shouted "Allahu Akbar" thrice before gunfire erupted, killing 26 tourists in the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22.

Ahmedabad: A tourist from Gujarat's Ahmedabad, Rishi Bhatt, who was ziplining in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam during the terror attack, has alleged that the zipline operator shouted "Allahu Akbar" thrice, following which the firing began.

The terror attack happened on April 22 at the popular tourist destination in Pahalgam's Baisaran meadow, where terrorists gunned down 26 tourists.

Bhatt, who had recorded a video while ziplining, can be seen enjoying the ride, while the sound of gunfire can be heard in the background. The video has gone viral.

Talking to ANI in Ahmedabad about his viral video, Bhatt said he had a "suspicion" about the "Kashmiri" zipline operator who shouted 'Allahu Akbar' thrice, and the firing started.

"9 people ziplined before me, but the operator did not utter a word. When I was sliding, he spoke, and then the firing started. So, I have my suspicions about that man. He said 'Allahu Akbar' thrice and then the firing started...He looked like a regular Kashmiri," Bhatt claimed.

"Firing started when I was ziplining... After about 20 seconds, I realised that it was a terrorist attack...and people on the ground are being killed," Bhatt told ANI while recalling the incident. "I saw 5-6 people getting shot."

After that, he detached himself from the zipline and fled with his family.

"I unlatched my belt and jumped down, took my wife and son and started running away. We saw people hiding at a spot which was like a pit, so you could not spot someone easily there. We too hid there," he added.

He further claimed that the attackers targeted individuals based on their identity.

"I found out that men in two families ahead of us were asked their religion and shot in front of my wife and son. My wife and son were screaming," Bhatt said.

According to Bhatt, the firing lasted for 8-10 minutes before a brief pause, after which it resumed. "The firing started again and 4-5 people were shot. 15-16 tourists were shot in front of us," he said.

"When we reached the gate, we saw that the local public had already left," Bhatt added.

He also said that the Army reached Pahalgam within 20-25 minutes.

"They gave cover to all the tourists within 18-20 minutes...We felt safe once the Army gave us cover...I am grateful to the Indian Army," he said.

The attack in Pahalgam occurred on April 22 at Baisaran meadow, where terrorists targeted tourists, killing 25 Indian nationals and one Nepalese citizen, and leaving several others injured. It was one of the deadliest attacks in the region since the 2019 Pulwama strike, which claimed the lives of 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel.

Following the attack, the Central government has said that the terrorists responsible for the attack and the conspirators behind it will face severe punishment.

In the wake of the incident, the Central government has decided to hold the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 in abeyance until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably abjures its support for cross-border terrorism and has closed the integrated Attari check post. The Centre has also revoked all categories of visas issued to Pakistani citizens, except long-term visas, diplomatic and official visas, with immediate effect from April 27.