YSRCP has slammed the TDP government for creating a 'jungle raj' in Andhra Pradesh, citing attacks on former ministers. The party plans to take the issue to the national stage, alleging police inaction and suppression of opposition voices.

The Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) on Monday slammed TDP's alleged mismanagement of the state. During the meeting, it stated that the state has been pushed into a "jungle raj" under Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and that the party will take the government's "misdeeds" to the national stage.

YSRCP Alleges Targeted Attacks

According to YSRCP, under the directions of party president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, senior leaders led by State Coordinator Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy and Legislative Council Opposition Leader Botsa Satyanarayana discussed the alleged murder attempt on former minister Ambati Rambabu and the attack on former minister Jogi Ramesh's house at the meeting. It claimed that opposition voices are being suppressed through intimidation and attacks on party leaders' homes, but asserted such actions will not deter YSRCP and that the party will intensify its work.

They accused the government of hurting Tirumala devotees' sentiments with controversial statements about laddu prasadam and demanded an apology from Chandrababu Naidu.

Claims of Widespread Police Inaction

The party alleged that within three days, multiple former ministers and MLAs were targeted, and claimed police inaction has emboldened attackers. YSRCP leaders further stated that the police system has been weakened, with officers failing to respond even after repeated calls for protection and, in some cases, filing cases against victims.

Party Vows Legal and Political Battle

They announced plans to raise the issue in Delhi, approach the courts, and file a complaint with the National Human Rights Commission. Calling the incidents unprecedented in recent political history, leaders said they would continue political and legal battles, take the issue to the Centre, and mobilise public opinion, asserting that attempts to silence the opposition will ultimately fail.

Demand for Central Forces Amid 'Anarchy'

Earlier, the opposition party in Andhra Pradesh demanded the deployment of central forces in Andhra Pradesh in the wake of alleged unabated, politically driven arson and vindictive attacks on opposition leaders' residences.

Speaking to the media on Monday, Kurnool Party President SV Mohan Reddy claimed the attacks on the houses of Ambati Rambabu and Jogi Ramesh in the last few days showcase the vindictiveness of the coalition government and how TDP goons are allowed to take law into their own hands and alleged that everything was being enforced under the direction of top leadership, while the police remain mute spectators.

He further claimed that the attacks went on unabated for six hours, and petrol bombs were hurled in a planned manner. "When such an anarchy is going on, the Central Intelligence too did not take note of such incidents, which concludes that the coalition partners are endorsing the violence and attacks of political adversaries," he accused.

"Unless there is the go-ahead from the top leadership, the attacks on the houses of Ambati Rambabu and Jogi Ramesh cannot be executed in such a manner, and days will change, and people involved in the incidents will have to face the consequences," Mohan Reddy claimed. (ANI)