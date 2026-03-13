YSRCP leaders paid floral tributes to poet Molla on her birth anniversary in Tadepalli. They hailed her as a visionary who made the Ramayana accessible in simple Telugu and broke the social barriers of gender and caste discrimination.

Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders on Friday paid tributes to renowned Telugu poet Molla on her birth anniversary at the party's central office in Tadepalli. Floral tributes were offered to her statue during a commemorative programme organised by the party.

A Visionary Poet's Legacy

According to a release, leaders described Molla as a visionary poet who made the Ramayana accessible to common people through simple and pure Telugu and whose literary work earned the admiration of Krishnadevaraya. They noted that despite being born in a remote village, Molla broke through the social barriers of gender and caste discrimination of her time and left an enduring mark on Telugu literary history.

Leaders Praise Molla's Inspirational Life

Speaking on the occasion, Member of Legislative Council and YSRCP central office in-charge Lella Appi Reddy said, "Molla's life remains an inspiration to all, as she proved through her writings that poverty is no barrier to talent." Encouraging people to draw inspiration from her achievements, he said her works have secured a permanent place in the hearts of the people.

Recognition by YS Jagan's Government

Former Salivahana Corporation Chairman Purushottam recalled that during the tenure of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as Chief Minister, the state government recognised Molla's birth anniversary as a state festival through G.O. No. 99, and thanked him for giving due recognition to the poet. He stated that the present coalition government has neglected the Salivahana community and expressed hope that better days would return for them when YS Jagan becomes Chief Minister again.

Event Participants

Several YSRCP leaders, including Badisa Ganesh, Bapanapalli Ravikumar, Nalluri Shivaji, Pedapudi Kishore, Rajesh, Ramanamam, G. Shivakumar, Vijayawada corporator Alampur Vijayalakshmi and Pensioners' Association president Bapanapalli Veeranjaneyulu, participated in the programme.