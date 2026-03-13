Iran's representative in India says Iran has not closed the Strait of Hormuz, but the US-initiated war prevents passage. He urged global leaders to pressure the US to end the conflict, which was triggered by the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader.

Noting that Iran has not closed the strategic Strait of Hormuz and ships are unable to pass through the Hormuz due the prevailing situation in West Asia, Dr Abdul Majid Hakeem Ilahi, Representative of Iran's Supreme Leader in India, has said that his country never wanted the Strait to be blocked and some ships are still passing.

Abdul Majid Hakeem Ilahi told ANI that world leaders should put pressure on US President Donald President Donald Trump to stop the war against his country. He said people across the world are suffering due to the rise in oil prices.

"Iran has not closed the Strait. It remains open; however, due to current conditions and circumstances, ships are unable to pass through the Hormuz. Otherwise, Iran never wanted the Strait to be closed or blocked. Some (ships) are still passing through," he told ANI.

"Those who initiated this war are the very ones who must stop it... Many people across the world are suffering due to this war. World leaders must unite and exert pressure on the President of the United States, urging him to put an immediate stop to this unjust war," he added.

Conflict Escalates After Killing of Iran's Supreme Leader

The current round of conflict in West Asia, which started on February 28, has witnessed fighting between Israel and the United States on one side and Iran on the other. The conflict escalated following the killing of 86-year-old Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in joint military strikes by the US and Israel, after which Iran, in its retaliation, targeted Israeli and US assets in several Gulf countries and Israel, causing disruption in the waterway and affecting international energy markets and global economic stability.

The West Asia conflict has entered its 13th day.

Iran Issues Warnings and Outlines Strategy

Earlier in the day, Iran's Military Headquarters, Khatam al-Anbiya, warned of dire consequences if Iran's energy infrastructure is targeted by the US and Israel.

"The slightest attack on #Iran's energy infrastructure and ports will result in our crushing and devastating response. In the event of such an attack, all the oil and gas infrastructure in the region, in which the United States and its Western allies have interests, will be set on fire and destroyed."

Hormuz Closure as a 'Pressure Tactic'

Iran's new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, has indicated that the closure of the Strait would remain a pressure tactic, according to remarks broadcast on Iranian state television.

"Dear fighter brothers! The desire of the masses of the people is the continuation of effective and regret-inducing defence. Furthermore, the leverage of blocking the Strait of Hormuz must certainly continue to be used," he said.

Khamenei said that Iran had identified sites which he claimed were vulnerable for future strikes from the Islamic Republic, a spokesperson for the Military said.

"Studies have been conducted regarding the opening of additional fronts in areas where the enemy has negligible experience and would be highly vulnerable, and their activation will be carried out if the state of war persists and in accordance with the observance of interests," he said.

Iran's Diplomatic Position at the UN

Later, Iran's UN Ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani stated that Tehran has no intention to close the Strait of Hormuz amid the West Asia conflict but added that it is their "right to preserve the peace and security in this waterway."

Amir Saeid Iravani also said Iran respects and remains committed to the principles of freedom of navigation under the law of the sea, adding that the situation of the Strait of Hormuz is "not the result" of Iran's action.

"We are not going to close the Strait of Hormuz, but it is our inherent right to preserve the peace and security in this waterway, and it is our right," he said, speaking at the UN stakeout.

"Iran has no choice but to exercise its inherent right to self-defence under the UN Charter and international law. Iran fully respects and remains committed to the principles of freedom of navigation under the law of the sea. However, the current situation in the region, including in the Strait of Hormuz, is not the result of Iran's lawful exercise of its right of self-defence," he added.

A significant portion of India's oil imports is transported through the strategically important Strait of Hormuz. (ANI)