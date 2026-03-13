The DMK will convene a District Secretaries' Meeting on March 16, led by CM MK Stalin, to prepare for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly polls. The party has also settled seat-sharing with MDMK (4 seats) and Congress (28 seats) for the elections.

DMK Sets Stage for 2026 Assembly Polls

The ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Friday that it will convene a crucial District Secretaries' Meeting under the leadership of party President and Chief Minister MK Stalin next week (March 16), in preparation for the forthcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections later this year. As per a letter by DMK General Secretary Duraimurugan, the meeting is scheduled for Monday at the Kalaignar Arangam, located within Anna Arivalayam in Chennai.

"'DMK District Secretaries' Meeting' will be held under the chairmanship of our party president, M K Stalin, on Monday, 16-03-2026 at 10:30 a.m. at the 'Kalaignar Arangam' at Anna Arivalayam, Chennai," Duraimurugan said in the letter. He urged all district association secretaries and Members of Parliament to attend the meeting without fail. "I request all district association secretaries and members of parliament to attend without fail," he added.

The meeting is expected to focus on strategic planning and organisational preparations for the upcoming Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, consolidating party activities at the district level ahead of the polls.

Seat-Sharing Deals Finalised

The Tamil Nadu Assembly elections are scheduled for the first half of 2026, with political parties ramping up their campaign activities and finalising seat-sharing arrangements within their respective alliances. The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly has a total of 234 elected seats.

MDMK gets four seats

Meanwhile, Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) will contest on four seats in the upcoming Assembly polls after an agreement was reached with the ruling DMK. A discussion was held on March 11 between DMK chief MK Stalin and MDMK General Secretary Vaiko regarding seat-sharing arrangements.

During the meeting, it was decided that the MDMK, which is part of the Secular Progressive Alliance, will contest in four Assembly constituencies in the state. Of these, the MDMK will contest in three constituencies using the DMK's "Rising Sun" symbol, and in one constituency using the symbol allotted by the election commission to the party.

Congress to contest in 28 constituencies

Congress also reached a seat-sharing arrangement according to which the party will contest 28 Assembly constituencies and the DMK will allocate one seat to the Congress in the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections.