Uttarakhand govt is opening a new Language Training Centre in Almora, the second under its global employment scheme. Aimed at helping students secure jobs abroad, the initiative's budget has been increased from Rs 75 lakh to Rs 3.3 crore.

Uttarakhand governemnt announced on Friday that it is expanding its global employment initiative by opening a new Language Training Centre in Almora to help students master foreign languages and secure jobs abroad.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

New Language Centre in Almora

According to the Chief Minister's Office, t his will be the state's second such facility under the Chief Minister's Skill Upgradation and Global Employment Scheme, joining the original centre that has been operational in Dehradun since 2023.

The state government launched the Chief Minister's Skill Upgradation and Global Employment Scheme in 2023. Under this scheme, the first Language Training Centre was established in Dehradun, where students are being trained in various foreign languages. The centre also assists them in securing employment opportunities abroad.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has directed the department to increase the number of such centres so that more students can benefit from the initiative.

On Friday, the fifth day of the Assembly's budget session, Skill Development Minister Saurabh Bahuguna announced the opening of the new Language Training Centre in Almora on behalf of the government.

Budget Increased to Rs 3.3 Crore

CM Dhami is particularly serious about ensuring that more students benefit from this scheme. As a result, the training budget under the programme, which was earlier Rs 75 lakh, has now been increased to Rs 3.3 crore.

Skill Development Minister Saurabh Bahuguna said that due to the Chief Minister's positive vision, many more students will now be able to benefit from the training.

Monitoring Safety of Workers Abroad

Amid the ongoing war-like situation in West Asia, the state government is also closely monitoring the safety of people who have secured jobs abroad through this scheme. Speaking in the Assembly, Bahuguna said that communication has been established with those currently working in Saudi Arabia, and they are completely safe.

State Recognized for Financial Management

On the same day, Friday, Dhami said in the Assembly session in Bhararisain (Gairsain) that Uttarakhand has, in recent years, gained recognition at the national level as a leading state in financial management, fiscal discipline, and good governance.

He stated that the positive outcomes are the result of the state government's transparent financial policies, effective utilisation of resources, and a long-term economic vision.

Speaking during the Assembly session in Gairsain, the Chief Minister said that "the recently released Fiscal Health Index 2026 by NITI Aayog has appreciated Uttarakhand's financial management. According to the report, Uttarakhand has secured the second position among the North-Eastern and Himalayan states."

He added that "this achievement reflects the state's strong policies in revenue growth, improved quality of expenditure, deficit management, and debt management." (ANI)