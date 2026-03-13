A CBI Inspector, Deepak Phalswal, arrested for an alleged Rs 2 crore bribery demand, has moved a bail application in a Delhi court. The court will hear the plea on March 14, 2026, after his two-day police custody ended.

CBI Inspector Seeks Bail After Arrest

A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Inspector arrested in connection with an alleged Rs 2 crore bribery demand has moved a bail application before a Delhi court following the completion of his police custody.

Inspector Deepak Phalswal, who was arrested by the CBI's Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) on March 10, 2026, was produced on Friday before the court of Special Judge (CBI) Jyoti Kler at Rouse Avenue Courts after the expiry of his two-day police custody.

During the proceedings, the accused moved a bail plea before the court, while the CBI sought judicial custody of the officer. After hearing submissions from both sides, the court posted the matter for hearing on the bail application on March 14, 2026. The request for judicial custody was opposed by the defence, and arguments were advanced during the hearing. The accused inspector is being represented by Advocate Hemant Shah, along with Advocate Karan Mann, Advocate Vishal Mann, and Advocate Akash Chauhan.

Background of the Bribery Case

According to the CBI, a case was registered on March 10 against Inspector Phalswal on allegations that he demanded a bribe of Rs 2 crore from a private individual in exchange for not taking action in a complaint allegedly registered with the agency.

The FIR states that the matter came to light after the South District Police forwarded a complaint filed by Shubham Mishra at the Maidan Garhi police station. Mishra alleged that a man identifying himself as CBI Inspector Deepak Phalswal had visited his residence in Mahabali Puram, Bhati Kalan, on January 22 and demanded Rs 2 crore to "settle" a complaint purportedly pending against him with the CBI. Following the complaint, the CBI registered the case and arrested the officer. (ANI)