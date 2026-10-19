The YSRCP has demanded the State Election Commissioner postpone elections in 22 urban local bodies. The party submitted video evidence alleging that TDP workers attacked their candidates, destroyed nomination papers, and prevented them from filing.

Widespread Prevention of Nominations Alleged

YSRCP on Monday demanded fresh nominations or postponement of elections in 22 affected urban local bodies, submitting video evidence of attacks, intimidation and destroyed nomination papers to the State Election Commissioner. MLC and State General Secretary Lella Appi Reddy, accompanied by former MLA TJR Sudhakar Babu, Narayana Murthy and other leaders, handed over evidence on a pen drive and three representations.

Addressing reporters, Appi Reddy said TDP workers were tearing opposition nomination papers out of fear of defeat, while police supported them and, in some places, snatched papers themselves. "The party’s submission showed YSRCP nominations in only 321 of 809 wards and divisions across the 22 local bodies, leaving 488 without nominations. Eight chairperson nominations were also prevented. Appi Reddy demanded the same remedy applied in Mydukur, where elections were postponed after 19 nomination papers were destroyed," he said.

Attacks on MPs and Candidate Abduction

He brought attacks on MPs Midhun Reddy, Gurumoorthy and Avinash Reddy to the Commission’s attention. "Violence continued during scrutiny, with nomination papers torn inside centres in Atmakur and Kanigiri. YSRCP workers were attacked in Proddatur and Kuppam. Kuppam chairperson candidate Vijay Kumar was abducted, and his whereabouts remained unknown," he added.

Demands for SEC Intervention and Transparency

He also sought immediate rescue of the abducted candidates and family protection.

Appi Reddy demanded compliance with High Court directions on CCTV cameras, police protection, and transparent elections. Surveillance and webcasting arrangements remained absent in several centres despite repeated requests.

"Recordings must be preserved, responsible TDP leaders prosecuted and complicit officials removed from election duties," he said.

He urged the SEC to examine Tirupati mayoral candidate Vasu Yadav’s BC certificates and decide his nomination strictly under the rules, without political pressure. Affected candidates must receive a fresh opportunity before any uncontested declarations.

Elections must be decided through ballots, not bullets, Appi Reddy said.

"The SEC must protect candidates’ rights and ensure transparency before subsequent municipal, MPTC and ZPTC elections," he added. (ANI)