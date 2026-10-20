Jana Sena Party's Kiran Royal alleged that YSRCP workers damaged a new road in Pullampet, Tirupati. He called the act 'outrageous,' warned against such 'cheap tricks,' and said the party has approached the police seeking strict action.

Jana Sena Party's Tirupati in-charge Kiran Royal on Tuesday alleged that YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) workers deliberately damaged a road built in Pullampet village by driving a lorry over it, and called for strict action against those responsible. Reacting to the alleged incident, Royal criticised the YSRCP and questioned the damage to a road constructed using government funds for public use. He further said that political differences should not lead to damage to public infrastructure and warned that those found responsible must face strict legal action.

Jana Sena slams 'cheap tricks', questions damage to public road

Speaking to ANI, Royal said, “The peak of the YSR Congress Party’s madness knew no bounds. A lorry was driven onto a road built with ₹4.75 crore of government funds in Pullampet, completely damaging the entire road. This is completely outrageous. What is happening in the State? Will they do things like this? Will they take it out on the roads meant for the people? Unable to take revenge on the Jana Sena Party scooter, are they taking it out on the people?” “Whether the opposition did it or your officials did it, there is a limit to how far one can go in politics, but doing things like this is not correct. Whoever it may be: when your government was in power we worked, and we appreciate the development you did. We are warning you not to do such cheap tricks,” he added.

Pawan Kalyan takes matter seriously, police complaint filed

Royal added that Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan had taken the matter seriously and that the party had approached the police. He added, “Pawan Kalyan has taken this seriously, already sent word to the SP, held press meets, and issued notices. They must be severely punished; non-bailable cases should be filed against them so that anyone thinking of doing this to a road in the future will be terrified.”