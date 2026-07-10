Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary chaired a meeting of NDA district presidents in Patna. The agenda included strengthening government-organisation coordination, accelerating public works, and state development. Former CM Nitish Kumar also attended and offered guidance.

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Friday chaired a meeting of district presidents of all National Democratic Alliance (NDA) constituent parties in Patna to discuss strengthening coordination between the organisation and the government, accelerating public welfare works, and ensuring the all-round development of the state.

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The meeting was held at the Nek Samvad Conference Hall at Lok Sevak Awas. The meeting was attended by state presidents, district presidents, ministers and senior leaders of the NDA's five constituent parties. Former Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Health Minister Nishant Kumar and a JD(U) MP Sanjay Jha, were also present in the meeting.

Strengthening Govt-Organisation Synergy

Sharing details of the meeting in a post on X, Choudhary said, "A meeting of the esteemed district presidents of all component parties of the NDA was held in the Nek Samvad Conference Hall located at Lok Sevak Awas, where extensive discussions took place regarding better coordination between the organisation and the government, accelerating public interest works, and the all-round development of Bihar."

लोकसेवक आवास स्थित नेक संवाद सभागार में आयोजित एनडीए के सभी घटक दलों के सम्मानित जिलाध्यक्ष गण की बैठक में संगठन एवं सरकार के बीच बेहतर समन्वय, जनहित के कार्यों में गति तथा बिहार के सर्वांगीण विकास को लेकर विस्तृत चर्चा हुई। बैठक में बिहार के माननीय पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री श्री… pic.twitter.com/qf9towKUQR — Samrat Choudhary (@samrat4bjp) July 10, 2026

He said the deliberations focused on improving coordination between the NDA's organisational structure and the government to ensure the effective implementation of development initiatives and public welfare schemes across Bihar.

Choudhary also said the meeting was attended by former Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who guided the participants. "The meeting also received guidance from the former Chief Minister of Bihar Nitish Kumar ji," he said.

Ahead of Bankipur Bypoll

The meeting comes as the NDA continues to focus on organisational strengthening and governance ahead of the upcoming bypoll in the state.

In Bihar, the by-election will be held for the 182-Bankipur Assembly constituency. The scrutiny of nomination papers will take place on July 14, while candidates can withdraw their nominations until July 16. Polling will be held on July 30 from 7 am to 6 pm, and the entire election process will be completed by August 4, 2026.

'Routine Organisational Work': Ministers

Speaking to ANI after the meeting, Bihar Public Works Department Minister Engineer Kumar Shailendra said the exercise was part of the alliance's regular organisational functioning. "This is our routine work... Under Samrat Choudhary's leadership, feedback was sought from the district presidents of all five alliance parties, as well as state presidents and ministers, to ensure better coordination and synergy between the government and the organisation," he said.

Bihar Education Minister Mithilesh Tiwari said the meeting was well received by party workers and claimed that former Chief Minister Nitish Kumar appreciated the work being carried out under Samrat Choudhary's leadership. "The CM held a very good meeting. All the workers were happy... Nitish Kumar praised the work that the CM is doing... Action will be taken against those who got jobs based on fake documents," Tiwari told reporters. (ANI)