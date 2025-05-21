YouTuber Neha Singh Rathore has been booked in Varanasi for allegedly calling PM Modi a “coward” and “General Dyer.” This adds to her growing list of FIRs over provocative content and political commentary.

An FIR has been registered against YouTuber Neha Singh Rathore following a complaint by a social organisation in Varanasi, allegedly accusing her of passing derogatory remarks against the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, on Tuesday.

The case was registered at the Lanka Police Station in Varanasi on the complaint of the president of a social organisation named Shri Hanuman Sena.

The complainant has accused the YouTuber of allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling him a "coward" and "General Dyer", as stated in the FIR registered at the Lanka Police Station in Varanasi.

As per the FIR, the case has been registered under Section 197(1)(a) and (d), and Section 353(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Several complaints have also been filed at different police stations in Kashi against YouTuber Neha Singh Rathore, allegedly accusing her of making derogatory remarks against PM Modi.

Earlier, in April, a case was registered against Neha Singh Rathore at Hazratganj Police Station in Lucknow under serious charges, including sedition. The FIR was filed under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. The case relates to comments made by Neha Singh Rathore regarding the Pahalgam terror attack in April.

In her X post, dated April 23, Rathore had alleged that the Modi-led government was running politics on the basis of caste and religion.

She also accused the BJP government of "collecting votes in the name of the Pulwama attack" and claimed that "the same will be repeated in the case of the Pahalgam attack". The Pahalgam terror attack, which took place on April 22, claimed the lives of 26 people, including a Nepali national.

The complaint claims that her posts could spread caste-based hatred and anti-national sentiments. It was filed by poet Abhay Pratap Singh, also known as Abhay Singh, at Hazratganj Police Station. He accused Neha of repeatedly posting content that could disrupt communal peace and negatively influence public opinion against the nation.

Neha Singh Rathore's past controversies

Neha Singh Rathore, known for her politically charged Bhojpuri folk songs and satirical commentary, has faced legal troubles in the past as well. In 2023, she was booked for a viral video titled "UP Mein Ka Ba (Part 2)", which took a jibe at the Yogi Adityanath-led government over issues like police action and unemployment. She has also been issued multiple notices for allegedly provocative social media posts. Despite controversies, Rathore has remained defiant, often stating that her work is rooted in social critique and folk tradition.