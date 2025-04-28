Who is Neha Singh Rathore, booked for sedition

Folk singer Neha Singh Rathore is booked under sedition for provocative social media posts over Pahalgam terror attack
Known for her political satire, Neha Rathore's posts on Pahalgam terror attack fuelled communal discord
Poet Abhay Pratap Singh filed case against her for comments which may disrupt communal peace and spread caste-based hatred
Many on X slammed Rathore for comments such as BJP will be collecting votes in the name of Pahalgam attacks
According to the FIR, registered on April 27, the following sections have been invoked against her: Sections 196(1)(a), 196(1)(b), 197(1)(a), 197(1)(b), 197(1)(c), are some of them
In July 2023, Neha Rathore faced a case over a caricature linked to the MP urination incident and released her song 'MP Mein Ka Ba?' highlighting governance issues
