English

Who is Neha Singh Rathore, booked for sedition

india Apr 28 2025
Author: Divya Danu Image Credits:X
English

Controversial posts spark legal action against Rathore

Folk singer Neha Singh Rathore is booked under sedition for provocative social media posts over Pahalgam terror attack

Image credits: X
English

Neha Rathore's political satire ignites debate

Known for her political satire, Neha Rathore's posts on Pahalgam terror attack fuelled communal discord

Image credits: X
English

Neha Singh Rathore booked for anti-national posts

Poet Abhay Pratap Singh filed case against her for comments which may disrupt communal peace and spread caste-based hatred

Image credits: X
English

Neha Rathore's recent posts spark communal tensions

Many on X slammed Rathore for comments such as BJP will be collecting votes in the name of Pahalgam attacks

Image credits: X
English

Neha Singh Rathore faces several charges

According to the FIR, registered on April 27, the following sections have been invoked against her: Sections 196(1)(a), 196(1)(b), 197(1)(a), 197(1)(b), 197(1)(c), are some of them

Image credits: X
English

The 'MP Mein Ka Ba' controversy

In July 2023, Neha Rathore faced a case over a caricature linked to the MP urination incident and released her song 'MP Mein Ka Ba?' highlighting governance issues

Image credits: Instagram

Maharashtra Weather, April 28: Rising temperatures and humidity

Delhi Weather, April 28: What to expect this Monday

Maharashtra Weather, April 27: Sizzling Sunday heat across the state

Delhi Weather, April 27: Blazing Sunday heat; Stay safe