UDF candidate A Suresh is confident of winning the LDF's Malappuram seat in the Kerala polls, citing anti-incumbency. MP Shashi Tharoor also voiced confidence in a UDF victory, highlighting a positive campaign for the state's future.

UDF Candidate Confident of Winning LDF Stronghold

United Democratic Front candidate A Suresh on Wednesday expressed confidence in a huge victory of Congress-led UDF in Kerala Legislative Assembly elections. Speaking with ANI, the candidate said that the Malappuram constituency, currently under Left Democratic Front, will become a UDF constituency. "It is a better feeling because this constituency, Malappuram, belongs to LDF... But the history will be changing in future. In this election, it will be the UDF constituency. We are getting a great response from the people because anti-incumbency factors are working all over Kerala... UDF will be winning by a huge majority," he said.

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Shashi Tharoor Confident Despite Challenges

On Tuesday, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor expressed confidence in a Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) victory, while noting that an early polling date creates a compressed timeline for new candidates. Speaking to ANI, Tharoor, who also represents the parliamentary constituency of Thiruvananthapuram in the Lok Sabha, noted that while incumbent Left Democratic Front (LDF) members have a preparation advantage, the Congress is focused on a positive campaign for the state's future. "I think this is an election we should win. And the only problem is that the election is much sooner than anyone anticipated. So, because the incumbent government has all the incumbents, they need less time to prepare. Whereas we have new candidates who need to go out and familiarise themselves with the electorate and with the voters. But I'm still confident," he said.

Dual-Pronged Campaign Strategy

Tharoor highlighted a dual-pronged strategy, combining criticism of the incumbent government with a positive vision aimed at Kerala's youth. "I think that we have a strong message, not only a negative message against the failures of the incumbent government, but also a very positive message about the future directions of Kerala," he said, expressing hope that this platform will resonate with voters and secure a win for the alliance.

Election Schedule Announced

The 2026 Kerala Legislative Assembly elections will be held in a single phase on April 9, the Election Commission of India announced on Sunday, with the counting of votes scheduled to take place on May 4. (ANI)