YouTuber Harsha Sai accused of raping actress on pretext of marriage, shooting naked videos & blackmailing

In a shocking turn of events, YouTuber Harsha Sai, known for his philanthropic acts and viral content, has been embroiled in a serious criminal case. A woman has come forward accusing Sai of rape, shooting naked videos of her and blackmailing, thrusting the popular social media figure into the spotlight for all the wrong reasons.

According to a report by Deccan Chronicle, the case was registered with the Narsingi Police in Hyderabad, and the allegations surfaced on September 24. Sai, a native of Visakhapatnam, has gained widespread fame as the “Mr. Beast of India,” with over 15.5 million subscribers on his primary YouTube channel, @HarshaSaiForYouHindi, and a secondary gaming channel @HarshaSaiGamingHindi, which boasts 52.4K subscribers.

Allegations and accusations

The complaint comes from a 25-year-old actress from Mumbai, who had shared the screen with Sai in a movie last year. She claims that Sai took explicit photos and videos of her and later used them to extort money.

The actress, reportedly a familiar face in reality TV, states that she first met Sai at a private gathering organized by mutual friends. Their relationship allegedly deepened, with Sai purportedly promising to marry her. However, the woman now accuses him of raping her under the false promise of marriage.

Probe on

The Narsingi Police in Telangana have begun investigating the case. The woman has been sent for a medical examination. Sai, on the other hand, has not yet been arrested, as the inquiry continues to unfold.

As of now, no official statements have been made by Sai or his representatives. The case remains under investigation, and further details have yet to emerge.

