Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    YouTuber Harsha Sai accused of raping actress on pretext of marriage, shooting naked videos & blackmailing

    A woman has come forward accusing Harsha Sai of rape, shooting naked videos of her and blackmailing, thrusting the popular social media figure into the spotlight for all the wrong reasons.

    YouTuber Harsha Sai accused of raping actress on pretext of marriage, shooting naked videos & blackmailing shk
    Author
    Shweta Kumari
    First Published Sep 26, 2024, 12:28 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 26, 2024, 12:28 PM IST

    In a shocking turn of events, YouTuber Harsha Sai, known for his philanthropic acts and viral content, has been embroiled in a serious criminal case. A woman has come forward accusing Sai of rape, shooting naked videos of her and blackmailing, thrusting the popular social media figure into the spotlight for all the wrong reasons.

    According to a report by Deccan Chronicle, the case was registered with the Narsingi Police in Hyderabad, and the allegations surfaced on September 24. Sai, a native of Visakhapatnam, has gained widespread fame as the “Mr. Beast of India,” with over 15.5 million subscribers on his primary YouTube channel, @HarshaSaiForYouHindi, and a secondary gaming channel @HarshaSaiGamingHindi, which boasts 52.4K subscribers.

    Allegations and accusations

    The complaint comes from a 25-year-old actress from Mumbai, who had shared the screen with Sai in a movie last year. She claims that Sai took explicit photos and videos of her and later used them to extort money.

    Also read: Elvish Yadav in trouble: Complaint filed against YouTuber for clicking photos inside Kashi Vishwanath Temple

    The actress, reportedly a familiar face in reality TV, states that she first met Sai at a private gathering organized by mutual friends. Their relationship allegedly deepened, with Sai purportedly promising to marry her. However, the woman now accuses him of raping her under the false promise of marriage.

    Probe on

    The Narsingi Police in Telangana have begun investigating the case. The woman has been sent for a medical examination. Sai, on the other hand, has not yet been arrested, as the inquiry continues to unfold.

    As of now, no official statements have been made by Sai or his representatives. The case remains under investigation, and further details have yet to emerge.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Weather update: Mumbai's wettest day of the year brings city to standstill, more showers expected AJR

    Weather update: Mumbai's wettest day of the year brings city to standstill, more showers expected

    Hurricane Helene intensifies; Stunning satellite image reveals storm's massive scale anr

    Hurricane Helene intensifies; Stunning satellite image reveals storm's massive scale

    Former speaker Congress leader KB Koliwad says CM Siddaramaiah should resign MUDA land scam case vkp

    MUDA land scam: ‘CM Siddaramaiah should resign’, says former speaker, veteran Congress leader KB Koliwad

    Former PM Manmohan Singh turns 92: A look at his political career AJR

    Former PM Manmohan Singh turns 92: A look at his political career

    Money laundering case: Supreme Court grants bail to ex-Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji; check details AJR

    Money laundering case: Supreme Court grants bail to ex-Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji; check details

    Recent Stories

    football EFL Cup 2024-25: Liverpool, Arsenal enter fourth round with 5-1 wins scr

    EFL Cup 2024-25: Liverpool, Arsenal enter fourth round with 5-1 wins

    Weather update: Mumbai's wettest day of the year brings city to standstill, more showers expected AJR

    Weather update: Mumbai's wettest day of the year brings city to standstill, more showers expected

    Say goodbye to greasy skin: The magic of DIY face packs for a fresh glow NTI

    Say goodbye to greasy skin: The magic of DIY face packs for a fresh glow

    Hurricane Helene intensifies; Stunning satellite image reveals storm's massive scale anr

    Hurricane Helene intensifies; Stunning satellite image reveals storm's massive scale

    Former speaker Congress leader KB Koliwad says CM Siddaramaiah should resign MUDA land scam case vkp

    MUDA land scam: ‘CM Siddaramaiah should resign’, says former speaker, veteran Congress leader KB Koliwad

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon