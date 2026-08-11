Delhi High Court has ordered the Centre to immediately provide one additional personal security officer (PSO) to Bihar MP Pappu Yadav. This interim measure is to remain in place until a decision is made on his plea for enhanced security nationwide.

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed the Central government to immediately provide one additional personal security officer (PSO) to Bihar independent MP Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav, pending a decision on his plea seeking enhanced security cover.

'Take His Safety Seriously': Court to Centre

Justice Manoj Jain said the additional security arrangement would continue until the government takes a decision on Yadav's representation seeking an increase in his security.

The Court also said Yadav's concerns about his safety need to be taken seriously, particularly in view of the fact that he is a sitting Member of Parliament and an incident has already taken place despite existing security arrangements.

"There is something significant. He is the sitting MP. You boost his security... Despite there being some adequate measures, some incident has taken place. Don't say it [the attack] is made up," the Court remarked.

Arguments for Enhanced Security

The direction came during the hearing of Yadav's petition seeking Central security cover in Delhi and across the country.

Senior Advocate Shadan Farasat, appearing for Yadav, submitted that the MP had been facing repeated threats and attacks. He said that while the government was considering Yadav's representation for enhanced security, immediate interim measures were required to ensure his safety.

Central Government Standing Counsel Ashish Dixit told the Court that security measures had already been taken and that the government would take a decision on Yadav's representation shortly. The Court, however, asked the government counsel to obtain instructions on further strengthening Yadav's security as an interim arrangement.

Plea for Nationwide Cover

Yadav's petition states that he presently has Y+ security cover in Bihar, but has sought protection extending to Delhi and the rest of the country, citing his parliamentary duties and an alleged escalation in threats to his life. (ANI)