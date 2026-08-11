The Rajya Sabha passed the Tribunals Reforms Bill, 2026, to reform the functioning and appointment process of tribunals. The bill, which proposes a National Tribunals Commission, aims to ensure transparency and create a modern tribunal ecosystem.

The Rajya Sabha on Tuesday passed the Tribunals Reforms Bill, 2026, aimed at bringing reforms in the functioning, administration and appointment process of tribunals across the country.

The Bill seeks to improve the functioning of tribunals and ensure transparency and uniformity in the appointment and service conditions of tribunal members. It also proposes setting up a National Tribunals Commission.

Importance of Legal Infrastructure

Replying to the discussions in the Upper House, Law and Justice Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said that while infrastructure such as roads, railways, airports and seaports is essential for development, legal infrastructure is equally important for the country's progress.

"The way roads, railways, airports and seaports are important, equally important is legal infrastructure. This is why we have brought the Tribunals Reforms Bill," Meghwal said.

The Minister highlighted that the absence of a mechanism for speedy disposal of disputes remains a challenge and stressed that an efficient tribunal system is an important foundation for India's economic growth.

Constitutional and Historical Context

Meghwal informed the House that the constitutional basis of tribunals is provided under Articles 323A and 323B of the Constitution. He said these provisions were introduced to create specialised adjudicatory mechanisms for specific matters and reduce the increasing burden of litigation on higher courts.

"Article 323A empowers Parliament to establish Administrative Tribunals for service matters, while Article 323B provides a constitutional framework for establishing tribunals for other specialised subjects," he said.

The Minister noted that even before Independence, India had a tribunal system, with the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT), established in 1941, being considered the "mother of tribunals". He said tribunals are not meant to replace regular courts but to provide specialised adjudication in areas such as taxation, company law, environment, securities markets and intellectual property, among others.

Key Feature: National Tribunal Commission

Highlighting the key feature of the Bill, Meghwal said the National Tribunal Commission (NTC) would be at the core of the proposed reforms. He said the commission would provide an independent, transparent and structured institutional framework for the tribunal system.

"Keeping judicial guidance, constitutional provisions and legal frameworks in mind, the Tribunals Reforms Bill, 2026, has been introduced to establish a modern, independent and uniform tribunal ecosystem," he said.

Passage in Parliament

The Tribunals Reforms Bill was earlier passed by the Lok Sabha on Monday to establish a National Tribunals Commission to oversee the appointment of chairpersons and members of various tribunals, without a debate amid persistent Opposition protests demanding the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (ANI)