The second edition of ICMR-SHINE, a two-day nationwide programme, has begun, opening ICMR labs across 83 locations to 30,000 school students to introduce them to health research and inspire an interest in scientific enquiry and careers.

New Delhi [India], August 11 (ANI): The second edition of ICMR-SHINE (Science and Health Innovation for NextGen Explorers) began on Tuesday, bringing school students into ICMR laboratories and research units across 83 locations as part of a two-day nationwide programme to introduce them to health research.

The programme, being held on August 11 and 12, is expected to reach around 30,000 students through ICMR institutes, Model Rural Health Research Units and affiliated field units across the country. From Keylong in Himachal Pradesh to Kerala, and from Diu to Nagaland, the initiative is aimed at giving students an opportunity to experience scientific research beyond the classroom and develop an interest in scientific enquiry.

Inspiring the Next Generation

Speaking to participating students, Department of Health Research Secretary and ICMR Director General Dr Rajiv Bahl encouraged them to remain curious, ask questions and explore science as a possible career. "Every discovery begins with a question, and every innovation begins with the courage to explore a new possibility," Bahl said, adding that he hoped the SHINE experience would give students a glimpse into health research and inspire them to consider science as a career through which they could make a meaningful difference to people's lives.

During his interaction with students, Bahl addressed questions related to science, health and research through relatable examples and encouraged them to think beyond textbooks. He also inaugurated an exhibition showcasing ICMR's research work and innovations.

Hands-On Experience for Students

Students from Grades 9 to 12 from government and private schools are participating in guided laboratory tours, research exhibitions, poster walks, video presentations and live demonstrations. They are also interacting with ICMR scientists to understand their research journeys, areas of expertise and work in public health.

Expanding Outreach and Fostering Scientific Temper

The initiative also features Dr Curio, the official SHINE mascot, across its outreach material, posters, social media and interactive videos on ICMR's work. On the occasion, ICMR launched the official SHINE website, which will host resources, updates and opportunities for students interested in health research.

ICMR also announced a nationwide school competition inviting students to frame their own research questions and propose potential solutions to real-world public health challenges. The initiative seeks to make science tangible and accessible, showing young learners how research addresses the health challenges facing communities and encouraging them to see a future for themselves in scientific enquiry.

Aligned with India's Viksit Bharat 2047 vision, the initiative reaffirms ICMR's commitment to nurturing scientific temper among the country's youth and to inspiring the next generation of researchers who will contribute to India's health and development goals. (ANI)