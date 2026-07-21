UP CM Yogi Adityanath will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for 153 development projects worth Rs 748 crore in Bahraich and Shravasti, while also accusing the Samajwadi Party of corruption in past infrastructure projects.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for 153 development projects worth more than Rs 748 crore in various Assembly constituencies of Bahraich and Shravasti districts.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister said every development project strengthens public confidence, while every welfare scheme lays the foundation for fulfilling the resolve of "Antyodaya." "With the same spirit, today I will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for 153 development projects costing more than ₹748 crore in various assembly constituencies of Bahraich and Shravasti districts," Yogi said.

He said certificates, cheques, keys, study kits and Ayushman cards would also be distributed to beneficiaries of various public welfare schemes.

"The journey of 'Antyodaya to Rashtroday' will give new momentum to the construction of a developed and self-reliant Uttar Pradesh," the Chief Minister said.

CM Yogi Accuses Samajwadi Party of Corruption

Meanwhile, CM Yogi Adityanath on Monday accused the Samajwadi Party of corruption in infrastructure projects, alleging inflated costs in the JPNIC and Purvanchal Expressway projects, while announcing a Kashi Vishwanath Dham-style corridor for the Lodheshwar Mahadev temple in Barabanki.

Addressing a public gathering after offering prayers at the temple, the Chief Minister alleged that the SP had overspent on the Jayaprakash Narayan International Centre (JPNIC) in Lucknow and attempted to inflate the cost of the Purvanchal Expressway. Referring to JPNIC, Adityanath said, "If you travel to Lucknow today, you can see a tall building standing right behind the Taj Hotel; it is called JPNIC. This JPNIC is named after Loknayak Jayaprakash Ji, who sounded the clarion call against the Emergency in the country. The Samajwadi Party was building it; the estimated cost was ₹200 crore, yet ₹864 crore was spent, and it remained incomplete. This was a case of looting by the Samajwadi Party." (ANI)