A man blocked an administrative officer's car in Lucknow after finding his wife inside. He created a massive traffic jam and blamed the officer for destroying his family.

A man in Lucknow's Hazratganj area blocked the car of an administrative officer after spotting his wife inside, creating a massive traffic jam on Butler Palace Road.

The incident occurred when the man, furious at seeing his wife in the officer's car, parked his vehicle in the middle of the road and blocked the way. He asked a bystander to record the scene on video.

In the footage, the angry husband is heard saying, "This is my wife. She has been away from home for three months. I have a 15-year-old child." He then ran towards the officer's car and shouted, "He has destroyed my family."

Traffic Chaos, Police Intervene

The commotion quickly attracted a crowd, and traffic came to a standstill in the busy Hazratganj area. Police arrived at the scene and managed to calm the situation.

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No formal complaint has been filed. The identities of the individuals involved have not been disclosed.