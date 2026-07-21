Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, on hunger strike over the NEET exam leak, is stable but faces health issues like low blood sugar and pancytopenia at Safdarjung Hospital. He continues to refuse IV fluids, requiring close medical supervision.

Sonam Wangchuk's Health Stable But Concerns Remain

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk continues to receive medical treatment at Safdarjung Hospital under the close supervision of a multidisciplinary team of experts from the hospital on Tuesday, with doctors saying that his vital parameters remain stable. Wangchuk, who has been on a hunger strike at Jantar Mantar demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET exam paper leak, was admitted to Safdarjung Hospital on July 18.

According to the health bulletin issued by Vardhman Mahavir Medical College (VMMC) and Safdarjung Hospital, Wangchuk's blood sugar levels continue to remain on the lower side, while his serum potassium level was recorded at 3.2 mEq/L from a sample collected last night. The bulletin also said he continues to have persistent pancytopenia, characterised by anaemia and low leukocyte counts. The hospital said these clinical and laboratory parameters warrant continued close monitoring through serial investigations.

Activist Declines Intravenous Fluids

"At present, Sonam Wangchuk's vital parameters remain stable. However, his blood sugar levels continue to remain on the lower side. His serum potassium level as analysed from a sample collected last night stands at 3.2 mEq/L, and he continues to have persistent pancytopenia, characterized by anaemia and low leukocyte counts. These clinical and laboratory parameters warrant continued close monitoring through serial investigations. He is currently receiving oral rehydration therapy (ORS) and oral potassium supplementation, it said.

The hospital stated that Wangchul was declining intravenous fluids in contradiction to medical advice. "He continues to decline intravenous fluids and glucose administration despite repeated medical advice. In view of his ongoing mild to moderate dehydration, persistent laboratory abnormalities, and the physiological stress associated with prolonged fasting, sustained medical supervision and continuous clinical monitoring remain essential for his recovery and for the timely identification and management of any potential complications. All necessary medical care is being provided, and his clinical condition remains under close and continuous assessment. Further management will be guided by his clinical progress and serial laboratory investigations," the hospital stated.

FIR Registered in Protest Vandalism

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has registered an FIR against unidentified persons in connection with the vandalism of vehicles and stone-pelting in Connaught Place and Parliament Street during the protest to reach Parliament, police sources said on Tuesday. According to police, miscreants allegedly vandalised police vehicles and pelted stones at a police team near Regal Cinema in the Outer Circle of Connaught Place. Further investigation into the incident is underway. The officials have registered FIRs under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including rioting in connection with incidents involving violence, vandalism, damage to public property, obstruction of government employees in the discharge of their duties, and the snatching of police gear such as jackets and helmets during the protest at Jantar Mantar, the sources said. (ANI)