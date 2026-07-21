Congress MP Manish Tewari backed students protesting the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak. The CJP has intensified its agitation, demanding Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. The protest march to Parliament turned violent on Monday.

Congress MP Manish Tewari on Tuesday voiced support for protesting students amid the ongoing agitation over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak. In a post shared on X, Tewari wrote, "In the shadow of struggles, true freedom takes root, history turns that way, where youth marches on. Sangharshon ke saaye mein asli aazadi palti hai, Itihas udhar mud jata hai, jis or jawani chalti hai!" and added, "Agitated students, strong nation." https://x.com/ManishTewari/status/2079412533627416755

Tewari's remarks came amid intensified protests by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak and demands for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Opposition Slams Govt Over Police Action

The Opposition has stepped up its criticism of the government following the police action during a protest march towards Parliament on Monday. Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said July 20 should be observed as "Coward Day", while Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, sharing a photograph of the face-off between police and protesters, said, "World's largest democracy- take that!" Congress Rajya Sabha MP Pawan Khera also criticised the government, saying that those responsible for the alleged action against protesting youth would have to "face the stick of the Constitution tomorrow."

The CJP delegation had met Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Monday and pressed demands including the resignation of Pradhan, compensation of Rs 1 crore to families of NEET aspirants who lost their lives and the immediate release of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who is undergoing treatment at Safdarjung Hospital. CJP chief spokesperson Saurav Das said the protest would continue until Pradhan resigns. Nadda, who is also Leader of House in the Rajya Sabha, said a proposal had been received from the protesters to hold talks with the government and appealed to them to end their sit-in.

Protest March Turns Violent

Meanwhile, the protest march towards Parliament turned violent, with Delhi Police claiming that more than 118 police personnel were injured in clashes. Around 60 protesters were also reported to have sustained injuries. According to police, protesters allegedly pelted stones and other objects at personnel, attempted to breach barricades, vandalised police and government vehicles and damaged public property. Police have registered FIRs against unidentified persons in connection with alleged vandalism and stone-pelting in Connaught Place and Parliament Street.

Sonam Wangchuk's Health Update

Meanwhile, Sonam Wangchuk continues to receive medical treatment at Safdarjung Hospital under the supervision of a multidisciplinary team of doctors. According to the latest hospital bulletin, his vital parameters remain stable, though his blood sugar levels continue to remain on the lower side and his serum potassium level was recorded at 3.2 mEq/L.

The hospital added that Wangchuk was receiving oral rehydration therapy and oral potassium supplementation but continued to decline intravenous fluids and glucose administration despite medical advice. Wangchuk, who had been on a hunger strike at Jantar Mantar demanding the resignation of the Education Minister over the NEET exam paper leak, was taken to Safdarjung Hospital by Delhi Police on July 18. (ANI)