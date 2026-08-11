The Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) has ordered Karnataka to release 12,000 cusecs of water per day to Tamil Nadu for 15 days, despite Karnataka's claims of 'severe hydrological distress' and deficient monsoon inflows.

The Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) has directed Karnataka to release 12,000 cusecs of water per day to Tamil Nadu at Biligundlu, starting 8 am on August 12 for the next 15 days. The decision was taken at CWMA's 55th meeting held on August 11, where the Authority affirmed and endorsed the recommendations of the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC).

Karnataka Cites 'Hydrological Distress'

Karnataka cited "severe hydrological distress" and told the CWMA that inflows into its four Cauvery reservoirs KRS, Kabini, Hemavathi and Harangi have been 47 per cent below the 30-year average at 77.746 TMC, with inflows rapidly declining.

The State said it has already ensured 86,942 cusecs at Biligundlu against the prescribed 52,500 cusecs, and argued there is "no scope for further releases" due to deficient monsoon and limited storage. Karnataka said it needs to conserve water for drinking, essential uses and Kharif agriculture.

Karnataka also argued that distress sharing must be equitable and not based only on its inflows. It sought that any decision be based on actual hydrological realities up to the Lower Coleroon Anicut and asked for transparent, independent daily data from LCA and tail-end regulators. Karnataka urged CWMA to either defer further release decisions or downsize the CWRC's 12,000 cusecs order to 10,000 cusecs.

Tamil Nadu Demands Its Share

Tamil Nadu countered that Karnataka's claim of reserving water for Bengaluru's one-year drinking needs is "not justified" and should not be used to deny its legitimate share.

Citing IMD data, TN said the rainfall deficit from June 1 to August 10 was only 9 per cent upstream of KRS and 19 per cent upstream of Kabini, while the deficit downstream of Biligundlu was much higher at 36 per cent. It also questioned Karnataka's projection of North-East Monsoon benefits and said the substantial downstream flow currently is largely due to surplus/spills from Kabini, while releases from KRS have not been effected. Tamil Nadu demanded that Karnataka be directed to regulate releases from both KRS and Kabini and to ensure a total of 37 TMC at Biligundlu by August 31, 2026, accounting for backlog and pro-rata dues.

CWMA Rejects Karnataka's Plea

Rejecting Karnataka's request for a reduction, the CWMA upheld the CWRC decision and ordered, "Karnataka shall ensure releases from its reservoirs so that flows 12,000 cusecs are realized at Biligundlu starting from 12.08.2026 (8 am) for the next 15 days."

The order is likely to intensify protests in the Cauvery basin districts of Karnataka, where farmers and political leaders have already been demanding that no water be released to Tamil Nadu citing distress conditions.

The Authority said it will continue to monitor the evolving monsoon, inflows and end-season storages before taking further decisions. (ANI)