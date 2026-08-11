Congress leader Jairam Ramesh slammed Home Minister Amit Shah's 'unprecedented' 17-day absence from Parliament, accusing him of avoiding accountability. The BJP countered that Shah is ready to reply but the opposition is disrupting proceedings.

Congress Slams Amit Shah's 'Unprecedented' Parliament Absence

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on Union Home Minister Amit Shah for skipping Parliament sessions. In a post on X, Ramesh flagged Shah's "no-show" in the Lok Sabha even on days when business was listed against his name, calling the 17-day absence "truly unprecedented." He alleged that the government is attempting to alter the narrative while the Home Minister avoids direct accountability in Parliament. "Despite all the efforts to plant stories and change the narrative, the Union Home Minister was once again nowhere to be seen in the Lok Sabha today even though the House's business was listed under his name. Once again, he has proven that those who intimidate and threaten others are cowards themselves," Jairam Ramesh wrote.

Highlighting the opposition's sharp queries regarding the unusual gap in legislative attendance, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh wrote, "For the past 17 days, Shri Amit Shah has been absent from both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, which is truly unprecedented. Naturally, this raises questions--are they okay? Is everything alright between #1 and #2? The country wants to know."

Demand for Accountability on Student Protests

The Opposition has been consistently demanding a statement from the Home Minister regarding alleged police action and the use of metallic pellet guns against student protesters in Delhi on July 20. Both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have faced repeated disruptions and adjournments over the issue, with the opposition INDIA bloc insisting on a discussion led directly by the Home Minister and an explanation regarding recent police measures.

BJP Hits Back, Blames Opposition for Disruptions

However, the BJP stated that Home Minister Amit Shah is present in his Parliament office daily and is fully ready to reply, blaming the opposition Congress for disrupting proceedings and preventing him from addressing the House.

Responding to the criticism, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju dismissed the Congress's claims, asserting that the government and Union Home Minister were "ready with a reply" for a full-fledged discussion. Rijiju accused the Opposition of fleeing the debate and deliberately disrupting House proceedings through sloganeering instead of participating in structured proceedings. (ANI)