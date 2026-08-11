A YSRCP delegation met Union Minister G Kishan Reddy to stop illegal gravel quarrying near the Dhanadibbalu Buddhist site and Dharmalingeswara Swamy Temple in Visakhapatnam, citing threats to the heritage landscape and geological stability.

A (Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party) YSRCP delegation met Union Minister of Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday and sought the Centre's immediate intervention to stop alleged illegal and unauthorised gravel quarrying around Panchadharla in Visakhapatnam district of Andhra Pradesh.

The delegation brought to the Union Minister's notice the large-scale quarrying activities being carried out in the vicinity of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI)-protected Dhanadibbalu Buddhist archaeological site and the ancient Sri Dharmalingeswara Swamy Temple. It urged the Centre to intervene immediately to protect the historically significant heritage landscape.

Threat to Heritage Landscape

The delegation said indiscriminate quarrying and excavation were threatening the archaeological landscape and undermining the sanctity and heritage character of the area.

Historical and Archaeological Significance

The Dhanadibbalu Buddhist site dates back to the Satavahana period of the 1st Century CE, while the Dharmalingeswara Swamy Temple traces its origins to the 10th Century CE. Both sites are of immense historical and archaeological significance.

The delegation pointed out that quarrying operations have advanced alarmingly close to the protected archaeological site and urged the Centre to immediately suspend mining activities in its vicinity. It cautioned that deep excavation and blasting could damage archaeological remains at the Buddhist site and affect the centuries-old temple.

Call for Immediate Intervention and Investigation

Such activities could also disturb the geological stability of Panchadharla Hill and adversely impact groundwater and natural drainage systems.

Besides seeking immediate suspension of quarrying activities, the delegation urged the Centre to constitute a team of experts to inspect the site, verify the legality of the mining operations and ascertain whether quarrying has exceeded the sanctioned boundaries, permitted depth or authorised quantity of extraction. It also sought appropriate action against those responsible if violations are established.

The YSRCP delegation comprised MPs Golla Baburao, Meda Raghunadha Reddy, Gumma Thanuja Rani and Maddila Gurumoorthy, former minister Gudivada Amarnath, and YSRCP leader Karanam Dharmasri. (ANI)