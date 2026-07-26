Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant claims youth protests reflect public anger, forcing the Centre to 'bow down'. He praised Uddhav Thackeray for being the first to support protesters and condemn them being called 'cockroaches'.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant on Sunday said that the youth protests reflected widespread public anger and alleged that the Centre was ultimately forced to "bow down".

Uddhav Thackeray First to Support Protesters

Speaking to reporters, Sawant said Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray was the first leader to support the protesters and object to them being referred to as "cockroaches". "Only Uddhav Thackeray showed that courage. He was the first person, the first leader, who said you cannot call these youths 'cockroaches'. He was the only leader in the country to say, 'Do not insult them by calling them cockroaches,'" Sawant said.

Sawant said he had visited the protest site under Uddhav Thackeray's guidance and claimed that the protesters continued their agitation despite facing police action and difficult conditions. He also alleged that women protesters were mistreated and said there was widespread anger over their treatment. He further claimed that youth movements in Maharashtra led by Aditya Thackeray and Amit Thackeray strengthened the protests.

'Centre's Arrogance Has Hit the Ground'

"They pushed back. They had to bow down; they had to bow at the waist!" Sawant said. Taking a swipe at the Centre, he added, "'Taare Zameen Par', they have come down to earth; their arrogance has hit the ground."

"Two words in English apply to them: hatred and arrogance. They had established only these things in the country, but now those have been shattered," he added.

Meanwhile, Thackeray brothers are holding a rally following the nationwide student protests over the NEET-UG paper leak controversy over the last week, which has resulted in the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan as Union Education Minister yesterday. (ANI)