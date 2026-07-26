Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and MNS president Raj Thackeray held a joint rally at Mumbai's Shivaji Park to back student protests over the NEET-UG paper leak, criticising the government for political sabotage over public welfare.

In a powerful show of solidarity, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and MNS president Raj Thackeray on Sunday held a massive rally at Shivaji Park, which attracted thousands of supporters and citizens, to celebrate the impact of nationwide student protests against the NEET-UG paper leak controversy. A sea of Indian flags enveloped Shivaji Park as a rendition of the National Song 'Vande Mataram' echoed across the venue.

The occasion marked a rare display of political unity, as Thackeray brothers were joined by prominent party leaders on stage, including Aaditya Thackeray, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut, and NCP (SP) leader Rohit Pawar.

Thackeray Slams Govt, Urges Citizens to Expose 'Blind Loyalists'

Adressing the crowd, Uddhav Thackeray accused the government of prioritising political sabotage over public welfare, taking a jibe at the recent Shiv Sena (UBT) split, which saw six of its MPs merge with the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. "I want to tell the government that they ought to be working, yet they are busy trying to split parties," Thackeray said, adding, "Modi knows how to steal mandates, but he does not know how to win hearts."

Expressing grief over the lives lost in the wake of the NEET paper leak, he added, "I cannot forget the pain of the children who lost their lives."

Urging citizens to expose those trying to intimidate student protesters, Thackeray called on people to film and identify "blind loyalists" issuing threats. "Today, blind loyalists are issuing threats; make videos and expose their faces to everyone...We have witnessed the true strength of the nation, and we must never falter," he said.

Raj Thackeray Commends Students' 'Hard Work'

Reinforcing the spirit of the gathering, MNS chief Raj Thackeray commended the students who asked for accountability from the government. "It is important to celebrate this day--it is the result of all your hard work," he said, before telling the crowd to hold a one-minute silence to honour students who died by suicide.

Education Minister Resigns Amid Nationwide Agitation

The rally comes after Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned from the Union Council of Ministers amid nationwide protests over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak controversy. Pradhan had said he was stepping down in the larger interest of students, to ensure the country's youth do not become trapped in "a web of confusion."

Following the resignation, CJP representatives agreed to call off their agitation. (ANI)