Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge claimed Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation was "forced" to protect the government's image and PM Modi's popularity. He stated the problem is not solved and demanded the PM address Parliament.

Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge on Sunday claimed that Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation was "forced" and said it did not resolve the underlying issues. "As I said, the resignation was not one of conscience or responsibility. It was forced because it was denting the image of the government, hurting Narendra Modi's popularity, and the Gen Z and students were not ready to relent," Kharge said.

PM Modi Must Address Parliament, Says Kharge

He said the Prime Minister should address Parliament and explain what had happened, how it had happened, and outline the government's blueprint for education reforms. Kharge also said the Prime Minister should state who ordered the lathi charge, pellet firing and use of tear gas against the protesting students. "Just because Dharmendra Pradhan resigned, that doesn't mean the problem is solved," he said.

Scathing Attack on Centre

Earlier, Priyank Kharge, on Saturday, launched a scathing attack at the centre, saying that the youth was demonised, accused of receiving foreign funding, and infamously referred to as "cockroaches" who should be sprayed with insecticide. Addressing a press conference, Kharge said that the Central government has finally woken up from a "deep slumber" three months after the irregularities came to light.

He He further noted that protesting students were accused of receiving food, water, and funds from foreign countries, and were even subjected to 'cockroach' remarks before the government held discussions with the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP). He also criticised Dharmendra Pradhan for writing a "four-page love letter", stating that his resignation comes to ensure that the anti-national forces do not unite. (ANI)