On the 27th Kargil Vijay Diwas, tributes were paid to fallen heroes across India. MoS Defence Sanjay Seth led the homage in Delhi, while Defence Minister Rajnath Singh laid a wreath at the Kargil War Memorial in Drass, Ladakh.

Union MoS Defence Sanjay Seth and Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh laid wreaths and paid tribute to the heroes of the Kargil War at the National War Memorial in Delhi on the occasion of the 27th Kargil Vijay Diwas. Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General N S Raja Subramani, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Krishna Swaminathan, Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, and Vice Chief of the Army Staff Lieutenant General Sandeep Jain were also present on the occasion to pay their respects to the fallen heroes.

Tributes Paid in Ladakh

Earlier today, in Ladakh, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also paid tributes to soldiers who laid down their lives for the country during the Kargil War in 1999. He laid a wreath at the Kargil War Memorial in Drass to mark Kargil Vijay Diwas. Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena also laid a wreath at the memorial to pay tributes to the bravehearts.

The Defence Minister recalled the valour of soldiers in a post on X. "On the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, I pay my deepest respects to all the brave soldiers who laid down their lives in the defence of our motherland. The nation will forever remain grateful and indebted to all those valiant soldiers who demonstrated extraordinary valour on the difficult peaks of Kargil in 1999," he said.

"The indomitable courage, sacrifice, and unwavering resolve of the Indian Armed Forces will continue to inspire future generations with patriotism, dedication to duty, and the spirit of offering everything for the motherland," he added.

Defence Minister Expresses Confidence in Armed Forces

The Indian Army has organised the 'Yudh Sansmaran' event at Lamochen View Point in Drass, Ladakh. Addressing a commemorative event in Drass yesterday on the eve of the 27th Kargil Vijay Diwas, the Defence Minister expressed confidence in the capability of defence forces and stated that no one dares to cast an evil eye upon India as long as the patriotism and resolve of the valiant troops of the nation remain unwavering.

About Kargil Vijay Diwas

Kargil Vijay Diwas, observed annually on July 26, is a day of profound significance for every Indian. It commemorates the bravery, sacrifice, and unwavering determination of the Indian armed forces during the Kargil War of 1999. On this day, we pay tribute to the valiant soldiers who laid down their lives to protect our nation's sovereignty and integrity. (ANI)