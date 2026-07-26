Rahul Gandhi slammed Home Minister Amit Shah over police action on student protesters, asking if he approved the use of 'lethal force'. Citing an injured student, he questioned the deployment of pellet guns and men in plain clothes.

Continuing his attack on the Centre over police action against student protesters, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Sunday sharply questioned Union Home Minister Amit Shah of alleged excessive force used against the demonstrators in the national capital.

Gandhi Questions Use of 'Lethal Force'

Coming on the heels of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, Gandhi's remarks centred on police action during the July 20 'Sansad Chalo' march led by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP). In a post on X, Gandhi questioned whether Shah had personally approved the use of "lethal force", including pellet guns and tear gas, against students demonstrating over the NEET-UG paper leak controversy. Gandhi highlighted the case of a 19-year-old student, Sahil Lochab, who allegedly faces the risk of losing an eye after being hit by pellets.

In his post, Gandhi wrote, "Pellet guns, lathis and tear gas were used against students peacefully protesting in Delhi. I met 19-year-old Sahil Lochab. Shot with pellets, he may lose an eye. His 'crime'? Demanding an end to paper leaks and a fair future for our students. @AmitShah ji, I have two questions: 1. Did you approve the use of lethal force, including pellet guns, against students? If not, who did? 2. Were the men in plain clothes beating students with lathis police personnel or volunteers? Who authorised their deployment? Desh jawab maang raha hai."

Gandhi has also written a letter to Shah, alleging that security forces assaulted students with "indiscriminate force" and claimed that women demonstrators were targeted and assaulted by police personnel. Describing the action as a "barbaric assault," Gandhi demanded to know "who gave the order to kill the students." Questioning the Home Minister's role, Gandhi asked in the letter, "Security forces deployed in Delhi answer ultimately to you, so I ask: As Home Minister, did you approve the use of lethal force including pellet guns against students? If not, who did? Are the people in plain clothes seen beating students with lathis police personnel or volunteers? Who authorized their deployment?"

"Peaceful protest is crucial to any democracy. It is the government's responsibility to protect protestors and resolve their grievances through dialogue. Such brutal violence destroys every norm, and has outraged the country. Youth and students, the future of our country, are demanding answers and accountability. Their voice will be heard," he added.

Protest Background and Ministerial Resignation

This follows weeks of student protests led by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), which gained national interest after activist Sonam Wangchuk sat on a hunger strike at Jantar Mantar. Tensions boiled over during a 'Sansad Chalo' march on July 20, where police reportedly deployed tear gas and lathi-charges to disperse crowds advancing toward Parliament.

Following continued protests, Dharmendra Pradhan has resigned as the Union Education Minister, and Pralhad Joshi on Sunday assumed charge as the Union Minister for Education. (ANI)