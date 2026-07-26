Kargil Vijay Diwas was observed at the War Memorial in Visakhapatnam, where armed forces laid wreaths. Former AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and PM Narendra Modi paid tribute to the soldiers who laid down their lives in the 1999 Kargil War.

Kargil Vijay Diwas was observed at the War Memorial on RK Beach in Visakhapatnam under the aegis of the Eastern Naval Command, where personnel and officers of the three armed forces paid floral tributes to the soldiers who laid down their lives in the 1999 Kargil War by laying wreaths at the memorial.

Jagan Mohan Reddy Pays Tribute

Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) President and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday paid tribute to the brave soldiers. In a post on X, Jagan Mohan Reddy said, "On #KargilVijayDiwas, we pay our tribute to the brave soldiers whose unwavering resolve, unparalleled courage, and supreme sacrifice protected our nation's sovereignty." On #KargilVijayDiwas, we pay our tribute to the brave soldiers whose unwavering resolve, unparalleled courage, and supreme sacrifice protected our nation’s sovereignty. Their extraordinary valor will forever inspire generations of Indians. We salute our Armed Forces and remember… — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) July 26, 2026

"Their extraordinary valor will forever inspire generations of Indians. We salute our Armed Forces and remember with deep gratitude the martyrs who laid down their lives in service of the Motherland. Jai Hind!" he added.

PM Modi Expresses Gratitude to Armed Forces

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tribute to the Indian Armed Forces on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, expressing the nation's gratitude for the "extraordinary courage" and commitment shown by the soldiers in securing the country. In a post on X, the Prime Minister stated that the bravery of the soldiers in the face of extreme challenges remains an enduring source of pride for the nation.

"On Kargil Vijay Diwas, our nation expresses gratitude to the brave soldiers for their extraordinary courage and commitment towards securing India. Their valour in the face of the most formidable conditions will forever remain a source of national pride," PM Modi posted. He further added that the dedication of the heroes of the 1999 war would serve as an inspiration for future generations.

"Their unwavering patriotism and devotion to duty will continue to inspire generations," the Prime Minister said.

Significance of Kargil Vijay Diwas

Kargil Vijay Diwas, observed annually on July 26, is a day of profound significance for every Indian. It commemorates the bravery, sacrifice, and unwavering determination of the Indian armed forces during the Kargil War of 1999. On this day, we pay tribute to the valiant soldiers who laid down their lives to protect our nation's sovereignty and integrity. (ANI)