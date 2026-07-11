Indian Youth Congress President Uday Bhanu Chib has demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, alleging his involvement in a 'paper leak mafia'. Chib also called for a complete overhaul of the examination system.

Indian Youth Congress National President Uday Bhanu Chib demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, alleging that a "paper leak mafia" was ruining the future of the country's youth. Speaking to reporters on Friday in Bhubaneswar during the 'Chhatron Ka Goonj' (Echo of Students) campaign, Chib said the nationwide initiative was aimed at engaging with students who have lost confidence in the country's examination and administrative systems due to repeated instances of alleged paper leaks. "The reason for this campaign is the continuous paper leaks happening in our country. The paper leak mafia is being run by Dharmendra Pradhan, who is a BJP minister. He is running it under the supervision of Modi ji. We are campaigning against that... Our first demand is that Dharmendra Pradhan must resign. He is from Odisha, and by doing such things, he is trying to tarnish the reputation of Odisha as well. We want his resignation," Chib said.

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Demand for Systemic Overhaul

Chib further called for a complete overhaul of the examination system, saying that a student's success should depend on talent and hard work rather than financial capability. "Along with that, a proper system is needed. If one Dharmendra Pradhan leaves, another will come who will earn thousands of crores by leaking papers. We want a system where there is no scope for paper leaks. A system where the youth can believe they can build a future through hard work and talent--not just those whose parents are very rich and can fill BJP leaders' pockets with 50 lakhs or 1 crore," he remarked.

'Youth Losing Faith in System'

Expressing concern over the impact of alleged paper leaks on students' mental health, the Youth Congress leader claimed that frustration with the system was leading to tragic consequences. "Today, the youth of the country are committing suicide because they feel that no matter how hard they work, there is no future for them. Frustrated by this, they are taking their own lives. There can be nothing more unfortunate than the fact that the youth has lost faith in the system. There can be nothing more unfortunate for all of us than the fact that the youth has lost faith in the system and machinery of our country. This is the greatest misfortune."

He added that students and parents across the country were affected by paper leaks, with families bearing the burden of coaching expenses and years of preparation. "Students across the country are joining because no parent wants their child's years of hard work to go to waste. Parents struggle, cutting their budgets to pay expensive coaching fees, only for the children to find out later that the paper was leaked. This is incredibly unfortunate and increases mental pressure on students. Many youth cannot bear this mental pressure and take steps like suicide, which they shouldn't have to. Our youth should not face an environment where they are forced into depression or to end their lives. This is why this campaign exists, and we will continue to struggle until it succeeds."

'BJP's Only Religion is Money'

Launching a broader attack on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Chib accused the party of prioritising corruption over the nation's welfare and religious sentiments. "Ruining the education system means ruining the future of the country. But the BJP doesn't care. Driven by the greed for money, they are engaging in corruption, leaking papers, and even 'stealing' in temples. They have no concern for the youth, religion, or people's faith. They have only one religion and one parent: money. To earn it, they are carrying out blatant corruption," Chib alleged.

He concluded by asserting that under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi, the Youth Congress will continue its struggle across the country until a transparent system is established for the students. (ANI)