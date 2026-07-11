A high-alert has been issued in Kullu by the NHPC for the public and tourists. The advisory follows a significant increase in water discharge and silt flushing at the Pulga Dam, causing the Parbati River's water level to rise sharply.

The National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) Parbati-II Power Station on Saturday issued a high-alert advisory for the general public and tourists following a significant increase in water discharge and the commencement of silt flushing at the Pulga Dam.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to the authorities, the water level in the Parbati River is expected to rise sharply due to a combination of rising reservoir levels and planned maintenance activities.

The Power Station management informed that approximately 50 cumecs of water were diverted into the river from the Dam Radial Gates starting at 6:30 AM today. This, combined with the existing e-flow, has brought the total discharge into the Parbati River to approximately 225 cumecs.

Officials warned that if the inflow continues to increase, additional water may be released through the radial gates.

Silt Flushing at Pulga Dam

Furthermore, NHPC Limited began the silt-flushing process at the Pulga Dam at 8:00 AM.

"During the silt flushing process, there may be a sudden increase in the water level and flow of the Parbati River downstream of the dam. Therefore, all local residents and visitors are requested to stay away from the river and its banks for their own safety and avoid approaching the river during this period," the official notice stated.

Safety Advisory for Public and Businesses

The administration has urged the general public, tourists, and workers to maintain a safe distance from the riverbanks. Hotel owners, guest house managements, homestay operators, and taxi drivers have also been requested to caution tourists against approaching the water.

Warning Systems Deployed

To ensure public safety, the NHPC has deployed multiple warning systems. "Hooters and sirens will be blown to alert the public. Additionally, public addressing vehicles will be deployed to warn people in nearby areas," the advisory added.

The advisory has been issued in the public interest, and NHPC has sought the cooperation of all stakeholders to ensure public safety. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)