The CRPF's 84th Battalion hoisted a 61-foot National Flag in Ramban, J&K. Commandant N Ranbir Singh said it represents India's pride. The force is also providing security and medical aid for the ongoing Amarnath Yatra pilgrims.

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) 84th Battalion installed and hoisted a 61-foot-high mast National Flag at their Tactical Headquarters in Chanderkote, Ramban, along the banks of the Chenab River.

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On the occasion, Commandant, CRPF 84 Battalion, N Ranbir Singh, on Friday expressed the significance of the national flag, which represents the honour, pride and glory and the sacrifices made to secure India's freedom. "We have hoisted the Indian National Flag, the 'Tiranga', atop a 61-foot-high mast on the banks of the Chenab River at the CRPF headquarters in Ramban. This 'Tiranga' represents our honour, pride, and glory; it embodies the dreams and aspirations of millions of citizens. Today, we reflect on the fact that this flag was earned through immense struggle and sacrifice; it holds profound significance for every Indian, and especially for us in the armed forces," he said.

CRPF Ensures Safety of Amarnath Yatra Pilgrims

Meanwhile, as the Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra 2026 continues in full swing, the CRPF has taken a lead role in ensuring the safety and well-being of devotees through a robust security grid and dedicated humanitarian services along the National Highway-44. Personnel of the CRPF are carrying out continuous Road Opening Party (ROP) operations to maintain a seamless security blanket on the highway.

Mobile Health Camp Provides Medical Care

Beyond their primary security duties, the 84th Battalion of the CRPF has established a Mobile Health Camp at Chanderkote in the Ramban district, providing round-the-clock medical care to pilgrims and locals alike. Functioning under the supervision of Commandant CRPF 84 Battalion, N Ranbir Singh, the dedicated medical team led by Senior Medical Officer Dr Anantha Krishnan, Paramedical staff equipped with an Advanced Life Saving ambulance and life-saving medicine, is delivering prompt healthcare services, reflecting the CRPF's commitment to both the safety and well-being of Yatris throughout their pilgrimage. (ANI)