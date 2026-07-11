Following the alleged theft at Ayodhya's Ram Temple, the Himachal Pradesh government has issued a new SOP for state-managed temples. Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri said the move is a preventive measure to enhance security, transparency, and accountability.

In the wake of the recent alleged theft of offerings at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the Himachal Pradesh government has issued a comprehensive Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to strengthen security, transparency, and management systems at all state-managed temples. Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, who also holds the Language, Art and Culture portfolio responsible for overseeing government-managed temples in the state, said the SOP has been formulated as a preventive measure to ensure that such incidents do not occur in Himachal Pradesh.

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Preventive Measures in Place: Dy CM Agnihotri

Speaking to the media, Agnihotri said the government has already put in place a detailed framework covering all government-controlled temples. "Today we have issued a comprehensive SOP for all government-managed temples in Himachal Pradesh. It contains a detailed roadmap, and the complete document can be obtained from our department for study. We have made the system foolproof. Although the theft occurred elsewhere, we have taken all precautionary measures here to ensure that such an incident is not repeated in Himachal Pradesh," said Mukesh Agnihotri.

Modernisation and Enhanced Accountability

The Deputy Chief Minister said the government is also working on modernising the state's cultural and religious institutions, including the development of a world-class digital museum. Alongside these initiatives, the temple administration system has been strengthened to enhance accountability.

SOP Aims for Greater Transparency

Agnihotri emphasised that the primary objective of the new SOP is to bring greater transparency in the management of temples, particularly in the handling of offerings, valuables, and other assets. He said the government has acted proactively following the incident reported at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya and has introduced safeguards to prevent similar occurrences in Himachal Pradesh.

The SOP lays down detailed operational guidelines for temple authorities and is aimed at improving security arrangements, ensuring proper record-keeping, and making the management of temple donations more transparent and accountable.

The move comes amid growing concerns over the security of religious institutions following reports of the alleged theft of offerings at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Himachal Pradesh's Language, Art and Culture Department, which administers several prominent temples across the state, believes the new measures will reinforce public confidence and ensure the safe and transparent management of temple assets. (ANI)