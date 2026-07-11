The father of the doctor assaulted in Dombivli alleges attempts to shield the accused, describing his daughter's severe psychological trauma. He has urged CM Devendra Fadnavis to ensure the safety of healthcare workers, especially women doctors.

The father of the doctor allegedly assaulted during the July 6 violence at KDMC's Shastri Nagar Hospital in Dombivli has alleged that attempts are being made to shield the accused and urged Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to ensure the safety of healthcare workers, especially women doctors.

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Speaking to ANI on Friday, Dr Mahendra Baviskar, father of Dr Srishti Baviskar, said his daughter continues to suffer severe psychological trauma following the incident and appealed for justice through the judiciary. "It appears that someone is trying to shield the accused by exerting pressure on the police and the Commissioner, effectively granting him protection. This should not happen. We now look to the judiciary to ensure justice is served," Dr Baviskar said.

Victim Doctor Deeply Traumatised

Describing his daughter's condition, he said the incident had left her deeply traumatised and fearful of returning to work. "Dr Srishti's condition is not good. She is mentally distressed and continues to suffer trauma from the incident. She remains frightened, often waking up in panic and crying out that people are coming to kill her. She is afraid to return to the hospital because she fears another attack by goons. It will take time for her to overcome this fear and regain a sense of security," he said.

Appeal for Protection of Doctors

Appealing to the state government, he added, "I urge the government and especially our Chief Minister to ensure adequate protection for all doctors, whether they serve in government or private hospitals, particularly female doctors."

Shiv Sena Corporator in Police Custody

Meanwhile, a Kalyan court on Friday remanded Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Mhatre to police custody till July 13 in connection with the assault case. Mhatre was produced before the court after being discharged from Thane Civil Hospital, where he was declared medically fit.

Defence Cites Health Issues, 'Political Colour'

His counsel, MK Qazi, said the defence opposed the police's request for five days' custody, after which the court granted custody till July 13. "A political colour has been given to this matter. The police had sought five days' police custody, but we objected to it. The court has granted police custody till 13th July. We had filed an application stating that Ramesh Mhatre is a 73-year-old man surviving on one kidney, so he needs to be given medical treatment every six hours. The court has considered this application and directed the police to make medical treatment available to him if he experiences illness," Qazi said.

Mhatre was arrested on Wednesday under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) in connection with the case registered at Vishnunagar Police Station. Police have arrested four accused so far.

The case stems from the alleged assault on doctors and nurses at Shastri Nagar Hospital on July 6, which triggered widespread outrage among the medical fraternity and prompted demands for stricter security measures at healthcare institutions across Maharashtra. (ANI)