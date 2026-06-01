A Parliamentary Committee chaired by Digvijaya Singh met to discuss exam reforms, including pen-and-paper vs CBT, NEET, and NTA issues. The agenda also includes reviewing CBSE's marking system amid ongoing controversies and a CBI probe.

Congress MP Digvijaya Singh arrived at the Parliament House Annexe (PHA) to chair the meeting of Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports, to discuss the use of pen-and-paper testing versus CBT, and views pertaining to NEET examination and the National Testing Agency (NTA).

The first agenda of the meeting is to consider and adopt the 381 Report on Action Taken by the Government on the recommendations contained in the 364 Report on Demands for Grants (2025-26) of the Department of Higher Education under the Education Ministry.

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Committee's Broader Agenda

On Tuesday, the committee will meet to review the use of On-Screen-Marking (OSM) in Grade 12 CBSE exams and issues faced by students. The committee will also deliberate on the application of the 3 language formula in Class 9 and 10.

NEET-UG Controversy and Investigation

This comes amid ongoing controversy around both NEET-UG and CBSE class 12 examination processes. On Friday, members of a parliamentary panel were learnt to have emphasised the need to ensure the sanctity of the NEET-UG exam conducted by the National Testing Agency and plugging loopholes as they were apprised of the probe being conducted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the paper leak case, sources said.

CBI Probe Updates

This year's NEET-UG exam was cancelled and has been rescheduled for June 21. As part of its probe into the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case, CBI has arrested 13 accused. Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Director Praveen Sood and National Testing Agency (NTA) Director General Abhishek Singh on Friday attended the meeting of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Government Assurances held to review an update on the investigation into the NEET-UG paper leak.

CBSE Addresses Marking System Vulnerabilities

Meanwhile, amid the ongoing controversy surrounding its On-Screen Marking (OSM) evaluation process, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) said it has closely monitored vulnerabilities flagged in the OnMark portal of its service provider and has deployed cybersecurity experts to strengthen the system. (ANI)