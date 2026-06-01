A fire broke out on the second floor of the Ministry of Education office on Vikas Marg in Delhi. Fire tenders were promptly dispatched to the location, and firefighting operations are currently in progress to control and extinguish the blaze.

A fire broke out on the second floor of the Ministry of Education office, Vikas Marg, in Delhi, prompting immediate reaction from the fire services. Fire Tenders have reached the spot, and efforts are underway to douse the fire. Further details awaited. (ANI) Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source (Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)